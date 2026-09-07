South Africa: Victory for the Rule of Law - JSC Settlement Forces Transparency in Judicial Appointments

Following legal action by Freedom Under Law, the JSC has agreed to public consultation on its appointment criteria, strengthening transparency and public trust in South Africa's judiciary.

Judicial appointments are a key feature of our constitutional democracy. Most South Africans intuitively understand this - so many major political controversies end up being decided in the courts, making it impossible to overlook the importance of who our judges are, and how they come to occupy their positions.

The crucial role of the judiciary goes beyond the high-profile, often highly controversial cases - the Constitution gives judges widespread and extensive powers to test government conduct, and to develop the law in line with the prescripts of the Constitution. This means we must be perpetually vigilant to ensure the process of appointing judges is as good as it can be. We cannot afford good candidates to be cast aside, or bad candidates to make it onto the bench.

The focus of this scrutiny is the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), because the JSC is the central actor in the selection of judges for appointment. It effectively makes all appointments to superior courts below the Constitutional Court (the President formally appoints these judges, but is bound to follow the JSC's recommendations) and plays a crucial role in the selection of Constitutional Court judges. It must also be consulted on the appointment...