South Africa: Bell Equipment - Why Hopes of a Buyout Are Keeping a Share Price Afloat

6 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By The Finance Ghost

Bell Equipment's earnings plunged 74% as revenues fell and cash flow weakened; shareholders now rely on family buyout hopes to underpin the share price amid global trade pressures.

Bell Equipment is an exciting and emotive business. The investor presentations invoke thoughts of birthday parties for preschoolers, with yellow equipment galore. There are images of the company's iconic ADT vehicles making their way across mining sites, while an assortment of other yellow machinery does everything from crushing rocks to moving large piles of sticks.

Beyond inspiring the contents of an aisle at your local toy store, Bell Equipment is also one of the few examples of a South African industrial company that has survived for multiple decades and spread its wings offshore.

However, this track record is no guarantee of ongoing success, especially in the current environment.

If you look at the share price chart over the past year, you'll see that Bell is down 3%. For a company that is heavily exposed to the commodities value chain, this is a disappointment for investors.

But, in reality, shareholders have got off lightly. There's been a shocking drop in headline earnings per share (Heps) of 74% in the six months to June 2026. Before we consider the drivers of the earnings drop, we need to understand why there's such a deviation between the share price and the earnings.

To understand...

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