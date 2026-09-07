South Africa: Access Bonds Can Boost Emergency Savings, but Mental Discipline Is Vital

For this strategy to work, you need to mentally demarcate that money even though the bank does not.

Is it prudent to put your emergency fund into your access bond, where it reduces the interest on your home loan but remains available if you need it?

From a purely financial point of view, I am a big fan of using an access bond as a home for at least part of your emergency fund. The return you are in effect getting on that money is excellent, it is virtually risk-free and, importantly, it is tax-free. The catch is that you need to be extremely disciplined.

Let us say you owe R1.5-million on your home loan and you have R200,000 sitting in a money-market account as your emergency fund. If you put that R200,000 into your access bond, the bank in effect calculates interest on a lower outstanding balance.

If your bond rate is about 10%, that R200,000 could save you roughly R20,000 in interest over a year, ignoring the declining loan balance and other technicalities. That is in effect a return of about 10% on the money.

This is where it becomes particularly attractive: you are not receiving R20,000 of interest, you are avoiding an expense of R20,000. That distinction matters because interest earned on an...