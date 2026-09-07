South Africa: The Plant Ecology and Fynbos Recovery of Lower Tokai - An Alternative View

Full restoration of pristine Cape Flats Sand Plain Fynbos in Lower Tokai might be achievable in 100 to 200 years. A more honest and achievable path is a dedicated Sand Plain Fynbos 'garden.'

On 25 August, Daily Maverick published a piece by John Yeld on the future of Lower Tokai, citing two respected colleagues - professors Dave Richardson and Richard Cowling, both former graduate students of mine - in support of full fynbos restoration. I want to offer the evidence behind a different view.

The species count doesn't hold up

Much of the case for restoration rests on claims of a rich, recovering species list. At my request, Parkscape commissioned specialist consultant Doug Euston-Brown to independently survey Lower Tokai against the 622-species list circulated by the Friends of Tokai Park. His finding: 71% of that list - 445 species - could not be verified on site, either by his own survey or on iNaturalist. Whatever recovery is happening in Lower Tokai, it is not the scale of recovery the public has been told to expect.

What the cover photo actually shows

Yeld's article opens with a photograph (see below) of flourishing fynbos beside a walking path - this is an understandably appealing image. But the two species pictured - Leucadendron laureolum (Golden Conebush) and Protea repens (Sugar Bush) - are widespread generalists, not threatened or endemic to Cape Flats Sand Plain Fynbos...