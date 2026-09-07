Namibia: From 600+ to 9 - Namibia Chooses Its Next Ma /Gaisa Star

Namibia is holding its breath as the search for the 'Next Ma/Gaisa Star' reaches its climax.

Eight finalists and one wild card will take the NTN Backstage stage tonight, all fighting to claim the crown from last year's winner, Sylvia Haoses, who won it with a show-stopping performance.

It is difficult to make a prediction before the finale, because judging from past experiences, there has never been a clear-cut favourite because it all happens on the night.

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Last year, Haoses did not rank among the favourites to win, but during the finale the Okahandja-based star put up a performance not seen throughout the qualifying stages to lay claim to the coveted crown.

This year's finalists made it through a marathon audition process that started with 600-plus entries from across the country last year.

After four thrilling editions, SAN- Welwitschia Music Productions (WMP) is promising another unforgettable night.

"We've built a reputation for excellence in live shows, and tonight will be no different," co-owner Stella !Naruses says.

"We've pulled out all the stops.

Our finalists will be backed by some of the country's most talented musicians."

And the entertainment doesn't stop there. Crowd favourites Andreas 'Ome Backoz' !Aibeb - who is also a judge - as well as past winners Nadia !Uri-≠Khos (season 3), Lourencious 'Larcos' Nanub (season 2), the scintillating Patricia Ochurus, and multi-award winner Dixon will all light up the stage.

Anyone who has seen Patricia and Dixon on stage knows what they are capable of with a mic in their hand and Ome Backoz, although a little reserved, possesses all the qualities to dish out a memorable performance," !Naruses adds.

But tonight all eyes will be fixed on Ronaldo (Henties Bay), Bruce Lee (Arovlei), Clarence (Swakopmund), Christina (Walvis Bay), Tia Katii (Khorixas), Pepe (Windhoek), Just Moxy (Windhoek) and Livisha (Gobabis) as the eight finalists, while Brenzel from Walvis Bay enters the final stage with a golden ticket.

The public accounted for 40% of the votes, while the judges accounted for 60% in determining the contestants who made it to the final, including the wild card.

The judges for the final are Andreas 'Ome Backoz' !Aibeb, Clarence 'C-Jay' Eiseb and Esme 'Songbird' Katjikuru.

The organisers have announced that there will be a surprise guest judge and auditors at this year's event.

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The winner will walk away with a cool N$50 000, the runner-up will receive N$20 000, and the third-placed finalist will get N$10 000.

Unlike in the past, WMP owner Steven !Naruseb will select a candidate from the finalists to receive a recording contract with his label.

The stage is set.

The voices are ready. Who will be crowned the Next Ma/Gaisa Star?

!Naruses gives special thanks to a group of people for their generous contributions towards the competition.

"A heartfelt appreciation goes out to Stro Safaris (Walvis Bay), Kateq Rentals (Swakopmund), and Kathleen L !Naruses Legal Practitioners for generously sponsoring the logistics of our crew," she says.

"Your support keeps the rhythm alive and the journey possible."

The sales are as follows:

A VIP presale ticket is N$400, or N$450 at the gate.

A general presale ticket is N$250, or N$350 at the gate.

Corporate tables go for N$20 000 (10 people).