Togo: BIIC Hits All-Time High As BRVM Rally Lifts Banking Stocks

The International Bank for Industry and Commerce of Benin (BRVM: BICB) rose to a record high in the week ended September 4 as investors pushed banking stocks higher across the BRVM. BIIC gained 22.35% to close at 10,400 FCFA after touching the same level during the week, its highest price since listing.

The move came during another strong week for the regional exchange. The BRVM Composite rose 3.50% to a record 548.60 points, while the BRVM Main Index gained 5.46% to 405.70. The BRVM 30 added 3.49% and the BRVM Prestige rose 1.85%. Equity market capitalization increased 3.50% to 21,154.75 billion FCFA, while trading value jumped 79.49% to 14.18 billion FCFA.

Financial stocks were among the main drivers of the rally. Coris Bank International Burkina Faso gained 13.01% to 33,450 FCFA, BICICI rose 11.88% to 33,005 FCFA and ETI Togo advanced 9.23% to 71 FCFA. The sector's strength helped financial services rise 5.58% during the week.

BIIC's rise adds to a strong year. The stock is up 109.05% since the start of 2026 and 99.42% over the past 12 months. The gain shows continued demand for banking stocks as investors look for companies with earnings growth, dividend potential and exposure to expanding credit markets in the WAEMU region.

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The wider market also remained firm, with 31 stocks rising against 13 decliners. Africa Global Logistics Côte d'Ivoire was the second-best weekly performer, up 16.55% to 3,205 FCFA. On the losing side, Bernabé Côte d'Ivoire fell 5.43%, Palmci lost 4.26% and Tractafric Motors Côte d'Ivoire dropped 3.12%.

Key Takeaways

BIIC's record high matters because it shows that the BRVM rally is being driven by more than a few defensive large caps. Banking shares are now playing a larger role in the market's advance, and BIIC is becoming one of the clearest examples. A gain of 109.05% since January means the stock has more than doubled this year, putting it among the strongest performers on the exchange. That kind of move usually reflects a mix of investor expectations: stronger earnings, rising credit demand, and interest in banks as direct beneficiaries of economic activity across the WAEMU region. The fact that Coris Bank, BICICI and ETI Togo also rose in the same week supports the idea that investors are rotating into financial stocks rather than chasing only one name. For the BRVM, this is important because banks account for a large share of listed market value and trading activity. If financial stocks continue to rise, they can keep supporting the main indices. The risk is that prices are climbing faster than fundamentals. BIIC's technical setup may still look strong, but after such a sharp rise, investors will look more closely at earnings and dividends to see whether they justify the new valuation.