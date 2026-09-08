Angola Clears Standard Bank Unit Public Offer As State Sells 34% Stake

Angola approved the sale of a 34% stake in Standard Bank de Angola, clearing the way for the lender to list on the country's BODIVA exchange. The Capital Market Commission approved an offer of 4.76 million shares held by the state, with subscriptions running from September 11 to September 25 and trading expected to begin September 30.

The shares will be offered at between Kz41,220 and Kz50,000 each. At those prices, the 34% stake would be worth between Kz196.2 billion and Kz238 billion. All 14 million shares in Standard Bank de Angola will be admitted to trading, giving the bank a market value of between Kz577.1 billion and Kz700 billion based on the offer range.

Standard Bank Group, which owns 51% of the Angolan lender, has the right to acquire 3.36 million shares, equal to another 24% of the bank. The remaining 1.4 million shares, representing 10%, will be offered to the public. If Standard Bank takes its full allocation, its ownership would rise to 75%, while the Angolan state would retain 15%.

The government acquired its current 49% holding after seizing shares previously owned by businessman Carlos São Vicente. The sale forms part of Angola's PROPRIV privatization programme, through which the government has been reducing state ownership in companies and bringing more assets to the domestic capital market.

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The listing will add another bank to BODIVA following the market debuts of Banco Angolano de Investimentos and Caixa Geral Angola. It also gives local and foreign investors access to a lender controlled by Standard Bank Group, Africa's largest banking group by assets.

Key Takeaways

The structure of the sale matters because only 10% of Standard Bank de Angola is being placed with the public, even though the transaction is described as a 34% public offering. Standard Bank Group has first access to 24%, which could increase its ownership from 51% to 75%. The state would keep 15%, leaving public investors with 10% if the offer is completed as planned. That means the listing will create a quoted market price for the entire bank but may start with a smaller free float than the headline 34% suggests. At the top of the price range, Standard Bank de Angola would be valued at about Kz700 billion, while the public portion would raise about Kz70 billion. The transaction also advances Angola's effort to use BODIVA for privatizations rather than relying only on direct asset sales. More listed companies can give pension funds, insurers and households additional places to invest while helping the government recover value from state holdings. The next test will be demand for the 10% public tranche and how much trading develops after September 30. A listing can expand Angola's equity market, but its impact on liquidity will depend on how many shares remain available to investors after Standard Bank Group exercises its rights.