Rwanda: 10 Major Projects Shaping Rwanda's Energy Future

The government plans to more than double Rwanda's electricity generation capacity by 2034, driven by major investments in hydropower, solar energy and emerging technologies such as nuclear power, according to the Rwanda Energy Group (REG).

ALSO READ: Renewable energy's share in Rwanda reaches 52%

The country is implementing a $3.2 billion plan to increase electricity generation capacity from the current 467.14 megawatts (MW) to 1,066 MW by 2034. The government also aims to raise electricity access from the current 85 per cent to 100 per cent.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

ALSO READ:Rwanda's electricity access rose from 1% to 83.2% in three decades

As the sixth edition of the Renewable Energy Summit begins on Tuesday, September 8, and runs through September 10, The New Times looks at 10 key ongoing and planned energy projects expected to increase electricity production.

Nyabarongo II hydropower project to generate 43.5 MW

Rwanda is moving closer to completing the 43.5 MW Nyabarongo II Hydropower Project, a major investment expected to strengthen electricity generation and improve the reliability of power supply as demand continues to grow.

ALSO READ:Rwanda's electricity access rose from 1% to 83.2% in three decades

Construction of the project has reached 75 per cent, with commissioning expected by December 2027.

Once operational, Nyabarongo II will become Rwanda's largest hydropower plant by installed capacity, surpassing the 28 MW Nyabarongo I Hydropower Plant.

206 MW Rusizi III regional hydropower project

Construction of the 206 MW Rusizi III Hydropower Project, a regional initiative jointly developed by Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

ALSO READ: Govt to pay Rwf10bn compensation for Rusizi III hydropower project

The $800 million project is advancing, with the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) across Rwanda and the DRC estimated to cost about $21 million.

Of this, roughly $7 million has been allocated to affected households in Rwanda, according to information from Rusizi III Energy Limited. The signing of compensation agreements in Rwanda began on July 20, 2026.

More than 100 MW from Lake Kivu methane gas

More than 100 MW of electricity is planned to be generated from methane gas extracted from Lake Kivu, according to a report released by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) in May 2026.

Methane gas from Lake Kivu supplied about 21 per cent of Rwanda's national electricity in 2025, underscoring its growing role in the country's energy mix.

200 MW Nyabarongo floating solar plant

The Nyabarongo Dam reservoir will host floating solar panels with a potential capacity of 200 MW, in a move expected to boost clean energy generation.

Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva told Parliament on July 9, 2026, that the floating solar project is among the initiatives being considered to expand electricity generation.

30 MW Mpanga Solar PV Plant

The 30 MW Mpanga Solar PV Plant is planned for Kirehe District.

A tender has been issued for the project, covering the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the facility. The project will go through the full development cycle, from engineering and procurement to construction and connection to the national grid.

Two financing models are envisaged for solar projects: pre-financing arrangements involving potential lenders, and Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), under which developers demonstrate their capacity and experience to finance, construct and operate power plants.

110 MW nuclear power programme

The government plans to establish nuclear reactors or plants with a combined capacity of 110 MW over 10 years starting from 2025.

ALSO READ: Inside Rwanda's Rwf90 billion nuclear energy deal

Nuclear power reactors generate electricity by harnessing energy released through nuclear fission.

Developing nuclear power plants to increase generation capacity is estimated to cost Rwf1 trillion up to 2034/35, according to the new energy policy.

ALSO READ: What's next after Rwanda, Russia sign nuclear energy deal?

5.1 MW solar plant for BioNTech vaccine facility

BioNTech's mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Kigali will be powered by a 5.1 MW solar plant.

The plant will be built by Izuba Cross Boundary Energy, which has been mandated by BioNTech to provide carbon-neutral energy for the facility, according to information on the company's website.

Izuba Cross Boundary Energy also installed an 8.5 MW solar plant in Rwamagana District.

The 8.5 MW facility, located on land owned by the Agahozo-Shalom Youth Village (ASYV), increased Rwanda's electricity generation capacity by about 6 per cent, according to the developers.

Expanding Rukarara and Ntaruka hydropower plants

Other ongoing projects include the 9.7 MW Rukarara VI Hydropower Plant.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Once completed by the end of 2026, Rukarara VI will increase the total capacity of the Rukarara hydropower complex to 17.4 MW, contributing to efforts to expand electricity supply.

Meanwhile, feasibility studies are underway for additional projects, including the expansion of the Ntaruka Hydropower Plant, which currently has an installed capacity of about 11.25 MW.

The study is expected to be completed in 2026 and will determine how much additional capacity can be added.

Solar pipeline targets 900 MW off-grid capacity

Rwanda has a planned solar energy pipeline of more than 900 MW, covering utility-scale projects, rooftop systems, off-grid solutions and solar applications for productive sectors such as agriculture, according to the Ministry of Infrastructure.

In May 2026, Rwanda and the International Solar Alliance (ISA) signed a three-year strategic partnership aimed at accelerating solar energy development.

15 MW waste-to-power project

A new waste-to-energy facility is planned for Musanze District, where it will incinerate more than 400 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily and generate 15 MW of electricity for the national grid.

The project is expected to contribute to both electricity generation and improved management of municipal waste.