Ethiopia: Tribute - Oromos Mourn Ilfinesh Qannoo, Legendary Voice of Resistance

Addis Abeba — The Oromo community is mourning the death of Ilfinesh Qannoo, the celebrated singer whose music became deeply intertwined with the Oromo struggle for cultural dignity, identity and political rights.

Addis Ababa eventsDiscover moreMagazinesDigital media advertisingNews subscription service Ilfinesh died on 06 September 2026, while receiving medical treatment in Finfinnee (Addis Abeba). She was 57.

For generations of Oromos, Ilfinesh was far more than a singer. Her voice emerged during a period when Afaan Oromo and expressions of Oromo identity faced severe state repression. At a time when artistic expression could carry serious personal consequences, she transformed music into a vehicle for memory, defiance and collective aspiration.

Political unity discussion Born in Naqamte, Wollaga, in western Oromia, Ilfinesh began singing at a young age and went on to become one of the defining figures of Oromo revolutionary music. Her songs spoke to experiences of exclusion, cultural suppression, political persecution and the struggle for recognition. Through her work, she gave artistic expression to grievances that many could not openly articulate.

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Her commitment came at a personal cost. Her activism and politically charged songs brought persecution, including arrest and imprisonment. Yet the repression did not silence her. Instead, it reinforced the image of an artist whose personal courage became inseparable from the message carried by her music.

Ilfinesh's significance also lay in her ability to connect Oromo cultural traditions with contemporary political consciousness. Drawing on oral traditions, proverbs, geerarsa and other forms of Oromo expression, she produced songs that resonated beyond their immediate historical moment. Her music travelled across communities and generations, eventually reaching a global Oromo diaspora.

Few works illustrate this more clearly than her song WBO Koo Maaloo Ree, in which music becomes both a record of its time and an expression of the political realities confronting her generation

Among the songs for which she is remembered are WBO Koo Maaloo Ree, Yaa Lammii Koo, Geerarsa, Dannaabboo, Falmanii Mirga Deebisu and Foonni Fooni Hin Nyaatu. These works became part of a musical archive through which generations encountered the hopes, frustrations and political questions of an earlier Oromo generation.

Her songs survive not simply as recordings of a particular political era, but as part of a continuing cultural conversation. They document what her generation feared, demanded and hoped to change, while reminding those who came after it how much of that unfinished history remains relevant.

That legacy helps explain the depth of the grief following her death.

Ilfinesh's career reflected a broader tradition in which Oromo artists assumed responsibilities that extended far beyond entertainment. Musicians became custodians of language and collective memory, chroniclers of political experience and, at times, voices for communities whose grievances had few other avenues of expression. Few works illustrate this more clearly than her song WBO Koo Maaloo Ree, in which music becomes both a record of its time and an expression of the political realities confronting her generation.

Political unity discussion

For the Oromo, her death marks the end of a remarkable life, but not the end of the conversation her music helped create

In this tradition, Ilfinesh earned an enduring place as one of the pioneering women of Oromo resistance music. Her contribution helped demonstrate the power of culture in sustaining collective identity, particularly through periods of repression and political uncertainty.

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Tributes began pouring in following news of her death, with Oromo cultural and community institutions and members of the diaspora remembering her as an influential figure whose artistic contribution cannot easily be replaced.

For the Oromo, her death marks the end of a remarkable life, but not the end of the conversation her music helped create.

Breaking news alert The recordings remain. So do the questions embedded in them, carried from one generation to the next.

For a community that learned to hear its history in her voice, Ilfinesh Qannoo leaves behind more than a catalogue of songs. She leaves a cultural inheritance shaped by courage, sacrifice and an insistence that language, memory and identity are worthy of being defended.

The voice has fallen silent. The songs remain.