Somalia: Somaliland Journalist Detained Without Charge After Interviewing Poet

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls for the release of Somali journalist Abdiqani Hussein Abokor, also known as Baylood, who has been held without charge since August 29 in the breakaway region of Somaliland after interviewing a poet.

"Abdiqani Hussein Abokor joins a long list of journalists in Somaliland who have been detained and held under dubious circumstances in recent months," said CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Muthoki Mumo. "Ten days after taking this journalist into custody, authorities have failed to formally present charges in court. They should release Abdiqani without delay."

On August 27, Abdiqani published a video interview with Ismail Yusuf Abdi, also known as Jiheeye, a well-known local poet, who recited a poem warning Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi that he would be cursed if he did not intervene in authorities' illegal seizure of two plots of land belonging to the poet.

Ismail was arrested the following day by Hargeisa security forces and Abdiqani was detained on August 29 when he responded to a summons to the Criminal Investigation Department's (CID) headquarters, according to the journalist's lawyer, Tawakal Ibrahim Mohamed, and the local press rights group Somaliland Journalists Association (SOLJA).

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Abdiqani, who publishes news on his Facebook page, briefly appeared before Hargeisa's Marodi-Jeh Regional Court that day and was remanded for seven days pending investigation. He was due to return to court on Saturday but did not, Tawakal said.

Tawakal said he had been told informally by a CID officer that the police intend to bring two charges against his client: offending the honour or prestige of the president, which carries a maximum penalty of three years' imprisonment, and the dissemination of anti-state propaganda, which carries a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment under the penal code.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has not been recognized internationally, except for by Israel in December 2025. Authorities have cracked down on press freedom over the last year, with numerous arrests of journalists and media workers.

CPJ did not receive any responses to its emailed requests for comment to the presidency and the information ministry and via messaging app to the police commission.