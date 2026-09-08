Tunisian Authorities Arrest Journalist Mohamed Yousfi Amid Financial Investigation

New York — Tunisian authorities must immediately release journalist Mohamed Yousfi, a well-known critic of President Kais Saied's government, and end its use of financial crime allegations to target members of the press, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Monday.

On Friday, September 4, police from the financial crimes unit arrested Yousfi, editor-in-chief of local investigative news website Al-Katiba, as he was preparing to enter private radio station Express FM for a talk show to discuss Tunisia's ongoing water crisis. Authorities questioned him about his work at Al-Katiba, his Facebook posts, and alleged financial offenses, according to a statement from National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT), which noted that Yousfi was targeted by what they described as an online smear and incitement campaign in the weeks prior.

"Mohamed Yousfi's arrest, following an online harassment campaign and questioning about his journalism, raises serious concerns that financial crime allegations are being used as pretext to target another critical journalist," said CPJ's Regional Director Sara Qudah. "Tunisian authorities must immediately release journalists Mohamed Yousfi, Mourad Zghidi, Borhen Bsaies, and Zied el-Heni. CPJ stands with the National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT), and local civil society groups calling for an end to the imprisonment and judicial harassment of journalists."

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SNJT President Zied Debbar told CPJ an investigating judge ordered Yousfi to be held in pretrial detention pending an investigation into alleged illicit enrichment and money laundering for an organized group or association. However, the journalist was hospitalized after falling ill while in custody and underwent a surgery to remove his appendix, according to Debbar, who said that he remained hospitalized as of Monday afternoon and has not been permitted visitors.

Yousfi is one of four journalists currently imprisoned in Tunisia in connection with their work. Radio commentators Mourad Zghidi and Borhen Bsaies are each serving three-year prison sentences on financial crime charges, raising concerns that authorities are using such prosecutions to target journalists critical of the government. Journalist Zied el-Heni is serving a one-year prison sentence for allegedly "harming others" through his commentary.

CPJ emailed Tunisian authorities requesting comment but received no response.