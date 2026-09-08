Angola and DR Congo Reinforce Bilateral Cooperation

Luanda — The Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to Angola, Constantin Mayiba, highlighted on Monday in Luanda the importance of strengthening cooperation with Angola especially in the economic, commercial, and transport sectors.

The diplomat, who made the statement after an audience granted by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Adão de Almeida, said the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as congratulating him on his work leading the Angolan Parliament.

In the economic field, the diplomat pointed to advances in cooperation between Angola and the DRC, particularly in the fishing and hydrocarbon sectors.

The ambassador highlighted the existing mechanisms to monitor issues related to the purchase and sale of these products, with some matters in the final stages of resolution between the parties.

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Constantin Mayiba also praised the evolution of cooperation, highlighting the increase in connections between Luanda and Kinshasa, as well as the start of operations by the Congolese airline on the route, which reinforces mobility between the two countries.

The diplomat said the intensification of air and land connections constitutes one of the concrete signs of the rapprochement between the two countries, which have bilateral relations marked by strong historical, cultural, economic and security ties.

Regarding parliamentary relations between Angola and the DRC, the ambassador considered them "very good and positive," highlighting the existence of an environment conducive to deepening cooperation between the two countries.

Constantin Mayiba also emphasized the role that the Parliaments of the two countries can play in promoting peace, security and strengthening bilateral relations, having highlighted the position taken by the National Assembly of Angola regarding the situation in eastern DRC, considering it a sign of fraternity and solidarity between the two peoples.

"The conflict in eastern DRC has cost the lives of millions of Congolese, but the position of the National Assembly shows a sign of fraternity between our two peoples," he said.

Relations between Angola and DRC

Bilateral relations between Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) focus on diplomatic, economic and border security cooperation, coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX).

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The two governments have been discussing proposals to strengthen trade, investment and the inter-ministerial cooperation commission. MGM/SC/AMP