Angola: Firefighters Report 14 Deaths Over the Weekend in Angola

Luanda — At least 14 people died and 42 were injured across Angola over the weekend, following 109 incidents recorded by the Civil Protection and Fire Service (SPCB).

According to the corporation's 72-hour incident report, sent to ANGOP on Monday, there was a reduction of nine deaths, 27 injuries and 15 incidents compared to the same period last year.

Among the deaths, five were due to traffic accidents, four due to drowning, and one each due to landslides, burns from fires, physical assault, hanging and alcohol poisoning.

The report detailed 42 injuries, led by 25 traffic accidents and six physical assaults. Other cases included three sports-related incidents, two falls, and single instances of a gunshot wound, a fall from height, a domestic accident, a person trapped in a storm drain, a bee sting, and an industrial accident. Overall, the SPCB responded to 203 calls for assistance, including 150 requests for pre-hospital emergency medical care.

CPM/VIC/AMP