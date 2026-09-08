Ethiopia Has Moved From Words to Concrete Action - Prime Minister Abiy

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's national resurgence has decisively moved from vision to reality, driven by transformative development projects and sweeping economic reforms, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said today.

PM Abiy made the remarks in his X post on September 7, Pagume 2 in the Ethiopian calendar, observed as the Day of Renewal during the five-day bridge period leading into the Ethiopian New Year.

Highlighting the tangible shift in the country's trajectory, PM Abiy said the nation is actively living its progress.

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"Yesterday we declared our rise; today, we live it," he said. "Our resurgence is no longer a vision; it is carved into the GERD, the corridor developments, the Bishoftu Airport mega project, and our bold macroeconomic reforms."

The Prime Minister said these landmark projects are designed to deliver immediate benefits to the public.

"This transformation directly elevates daily life, bringing seamless urban mobility, vast employment opportunities, and a grand vision that anchors bright hope for our children's tomorrow," PM Abiy noted.

Underscoring the permanence of these achievements, he said the nation's momentum cannot be reversed.

"The foundation is laid, the momentum is unstoppable, and there is absolutely no turning back," he declared.

Concluding his message, he reaffirmed the government's resolve to maintain its strategic trajectory.

"In this historic journey of resurgence we have begun, we will accelerate our development momentum to elevate Ethiopia's rise to sustainable prosperity," PM Abiy said. "Ethiopia builds, rises, and conquers!"