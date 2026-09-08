Ethiopia: U.S. Eyes Major Investment in Ethiopia's New Bishoftu International Airport

Addis Ababa — The United States is considering a significant investment connected to Ethiopia's planned Bishoftu International Airport as Washington seeks to deepen commercial aviation ties with the East African country.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Frank Garcia discussed the project during a meeting with Ethiopian Airlines Chief Executive Mesfin Tasew, according to a statement from the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs.

The meeting focused on strengthening aviation cooperation and supporting Ethiopian Airlines' longstanding commercial relationship with U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing.

"The Assistant Secretary is committed to ensuring American investment and technology is the foundation of the Bishoftu International Airport," the bureau said.

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The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation aims to deploy what the statement described as a "sizable investment" to promote lending to small and medium-sized enterprises associated with the airport and its surrounding area. No proposed investment figure or timetable was disclosed.

Washington said the initiative could stimulate economic development, create jobs in Ethiopia and the United States, and support direct nonstop flights between the two countries.

Ethiopian Airlines is developing Bishoftu International Airport as a major new aviation hub outside Addis Ababa. The project is intended to expand the airline's passenger and cargo capacity as it strengthens its position as one of Africa's leading carriers.

Garcia's meeting with Mesfin formed part of a broader U.S. effort to expand trade, investment and commercial relations with Ethiopia. During his visit, the American official also held talks with Ethiopian government representatives on bilateral relations and regional security.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horndiplomat Desk)