East Africa: Tanzania Begins Preps for Nationwide Education On Proposed Draft of EAC Political Confederation

MOROGORO: TANZANIA has begun preparations for a nationwide public education campaign on the draft Constitution of the proposed East African Community (EAC) Political Confederation, in a move aimed at ensuring citizens are adequately informed before giving their views on the regional integration process.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation responsible for East African Affairs, Mr Charles Kadonya, opened a five-day meeting of the committee preparing for the public education exercise in Morogoro yesterday.

Mr Kadonya said the meeting would develop strategies and mechanisms for ensuring Tanzanians receive sufficient information on the proposed Political Confederation and its implications before the public consultation stage.

He said preparations include developing a public education strategy, identifying regions to be visited, determining effective ways of reaching citizens and preparing a budget for the exercise.

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According to Mr Kadonya, a successful Political Confederation would strengthen the EAC's collective capacity in key areas including economic development, trade, security and social services.

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"It would also open new development opportunities, bring citizens of member states closer together and strengthen the Community's position in international forums," he said.

He stressed the need for transparency, accountability and meaningful public participation throughout the process, saying citizens must be given a fair opportunity to express their views so that decisions reached reflect the interests and perspectives of EAC citizens.

"Our presence here in Morogoro for these five days is proof of our firm collective commitment to ensuring this process is successfully undertaken professionally and transparently in order to achieve the intended objectives," Mr Kadonya said.

In Tanzania, the exercise will be conducted in two phases, with the first focusing on public education and the second on collecting citizens' views.

The views will be gathered by the Experts' Team responsible for drafting the Constitution of the EAC Political Confederation, which will engage stakeholders in regions to be identified as part of efforts to obtain input for the draft Constitution.

Mr Kadonya noted that the establishment of the EAC envisaged four stages of regional integration: the Customs Union, Common Market, Monetary Union and, ultimately, Political Federation.

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The Political Confederation initiative therefore represents the next major step in the EAC's long-term integration agenda, making public understanding and participation a key component of the process.