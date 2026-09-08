Nigeria: Tinubu Will Hand Over Power to APC Successor in 2031 - Minister

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Mariya Mahmud, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will continue to govern Nigeria beyond 2031.

Speaking at the launch of the City Boy Movement (CBM) in Kano on Monday, Mahmud told participants that there was "no vacancy in the Villa till 2031."

She described the movement as a platform to mobilise youths and women across the grassroots to secure Tinubu's re-election and sustain APC's dominance.

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"The population of youth in Nigeria is about 60 to 70 percent. If you want to achieve anything and you leave the capable youth behind, you cannot succeed. That is why this movement has gathered to bring everybody together, to tell people about the policy of His Excellency, Mr. President," she said.

Citing reforms in Abuja and initiatives such as the student loan scheme (NELFUND) as examples, the Minister insisted that Tinubu's achievements will speak for him during general elections.

She also commended the CBM for bringing women into the fold, noting that their participation was critical to the party's success.

Her remarks came as CBM leaders unveiled ambitious plans to expand the movement's reach to 10 million members nationwide.

CBM Director-General, Francis Oluwatosin Shoga, told the gathering that the movement must go beyond retreats and town halls to build a formidable grassroots structure.

"Our objective is 10 million members. If we are able to have 10 million members, we can decide the future of this country," he said.

Shoga urged members to return to communities, markets, schools and universities to spread the message of Tinubu's "renewed Hope Agenda," stressing that the movement must prepare the younger generation to take over leadership.

Earlier, the CBM Coordinator in Kano state and APC House of Representatives candidate for Tarauni constituency, Nasir Bala Ja'oji revealed that the state chapter had already registered 189,111 members, making it the leading state in CBM's membership drive.

He called for stronger leadership structures and improved grassroots mobilisation across all local government areas.

"Our objective must be clear, to build a strong, united, disciplined and effective grassroots structure, capable of delivering the objectives of the City Boy Movement and contributing meaningfully to the political development of our communities and our great country," he said.

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Muhammad Jamo Yusuf, a member of the CBM National Working Committee, praised the movement's efforts, noting that the APC acknowledges and encourages such initiatives.

He highlighted Tinubu's economic reforms, including the liberalisation of the oil sector, as achievements that require continuity.