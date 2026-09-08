Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Trumpets Economic Liberation

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Thursday called on Namibians, particularly the youth, to take responsibility for the country's economic future, saying Namibia has entered the "second phase" of its struggle after achieving political independence.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made the remarks when she visited the family of late liberation struggle veteran Helao Joseph Shityuwete at his residence to convey condolences following his death on 29 August 2026, shortly after his 92nd birthday.

"Ours [struggle] is no longer fighting for independence. Independence is here. And the question is, those who are leaving us, like Comrade Shityuwete, are looking to see if we have left this independence in good hands? We must make sure that the answer would be yes. They have left their independence in good hands. What we must do now is to ensure the economic liberation of our country," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia's political independence marked one phase of the struggle, while economic liberation represents the next.

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"We have now our political independence, but we know that we are now in the second phase of our struggle, which is the economic one," she said.

She said young people have a particular responsibility in this phase and urged them to contribute to the country's development.

"We are calling on our young people, whom we have made a priority, to play their part. This can only be achieved if we are all committed and, as our late president Hage Geingob used to say, pull in the same direction," she said.

"So I'm really asking the young people to learn from the generation of Comrade Shityuwete and then to defend this independence," she said.

The president also called for unity, saying blame would not help Namibia move forward. "Blame games do not help. It will just make you be in circles," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said reducing poverty and creating jobs would be a way of honouring liberation struggle veterans.

"I'm therefore asking the Namibian people, especially the youth and the current generation, the only way we can really mourn our heroes, our veterans, and pay respect to them and say appreciation is when we work together and eliminate the poverty in our countries, create jobs, and then let everybody really be feeling safe in an independent Namibia," she said.

In her message of condolences, Nandi-Ndaitwah described Shityuwete as a distinguished son, courageous liberation struggle veteran and lifelong champion of workers' dignity and rights. She said his imprisonment on Robben Island and his writing and labour rights advocacy reflected his commitment to justice and freedom.

Shityuwete, a former Robben Island political prisoner who resisted colonial oppression, is remembered as a notable son of the soil and a lifelong champion of workers' rights. The president said that, despite severe imprisonment and hardship, Shityuwete's spirit remained unbroken and his belief in a free Namibia never wavered. After the liberation struggle, Shityuwete continued serving the nation through writing and labour-rights advocacy, helping document Namibia's liberation history for future generations. Nandi-Ndaitwah said his death marks the end of an extraordinary chapter in the country's history, but the values he championed and the freedom he fought for will remain his lasting legacy. Shityuwete's political journey began in 1959, when he worked as a contract labourer at the Walvis Bay docks and became an early member of the Ovamboland People's Organisation (OPO).

He later travelled to Angola with leaders including Jakob Kuhangwa and guide Eliaser 'Kaxumba Kandola' Tuhadeleni. In 1964, after evading arrest, he fled to Tanzania for military training and returned in 1966 as a commander in the People's Liberation Army of Namibia (PLAN).

He was captured by South African police soon after and detained for two years before standing trial under the 1967 Terrorism Act alongside 32 other freedom fighters.

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In 1968, he was sentenced to 20 years on Robben Island, where he was imprisoned alongside anti-apartheid figures including Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, Jerry 'Maudjuu' Ekandjo, John Pandeni, Nelson Mandela and Walter Sisulu.

After his release on 7 May 1984, Shityuwete pursued higher education at the University of Birmingham in 1985. He returned to Namibia in 1989 for the Constituent Assembly process. After independence, he served as deputy director of human resources in the Ministry of Labour until 1996.

Shityuwete was born on 25 August 1934 to Rauna Ishinda and Nelindi Shityuwete. A liberation struggle veteran, former Robben Island political prisoner, author and labour-rights advocate, he died peacefully at home in the presence of his wife, Jane.

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