Uganda: Boda Boda Theft Raises Security Fears in Ntungamo

Boda boda riders in Ntungamo District are raising alarm over increasing motorcycle theft, saying the incidents are putting their livelihoods and personal safety at risk.

Police statistics from the Rwizi Region indicate that 130 motorcycle theft cases were reported between January and June this year, with 118 motorcycles confirmed stolen. Only 30 motorcycles were recovered during the period.

Regional Police spokesperson Samson Kasasira said Ntungamo recorded 27 cases, of which 11 motorcycles were recovered, leaving 16 still missing.

"We registered a total 130 cases from the Rwizi Region from January to June. Ntungamo has 27 cases. Some motorcycles are recovered. From January to June, among the cases reported, some motorcycles are indeed recovered," Kasasira said.

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Kasasira urged riders to strengthen their personal security and secure the places where they park or operate their motorcycles. He also encouraged motorcycle owners to install tracking devices to improve the chances of recovering stolen motorcycles.

"It starts with personal security of the individuals and premises where they operate. Try to improvise and put tracking devices into their motorcycles so that when they go missing, it is easy to track them. For those that operate at night, they need to move with caution," he said.

However, boda boda leaders say the problem could be more widespread than official figures suggest because some theft incidents are not reported to police.

Together Baryatunga, the Ntungamo District chairperson of boda boda riders, said motorcycles are particularly vulnerable during burials and social gatherings.

"As Ntungamo District, wherever there is a burial, at least four motorcycles are stolen, as well as at parties. We are scared and we think those who steal those motorcycles are part of us. That's why I call on everyone of us to guard their motorcycle. I have so far received many theft cases, more than 30. I seek support from the security team to fight this," Baryatunga said.

Lauben Nahirwa, chairman of the District Headquarters Stage, said riders report theft cases to police but face difficulties accessing CCTV footage that could help identify suspects.

"Thieves have become many. We report to police; however, when we ask them to check out on CCTV footage, they ask for money. If only police would help. We ask government to help us," Nahirwa said.

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Riders have also blamed poor lighting in parts of Ntungamo Municipality, identifying Nyabubare and Kyamate as areas of concern. Some riders also suspect that motorcycles acquired through loans may be targeted because of their value.

District authorities have called for collective responsibility, urging local council leaders, police and organisers of burials and other social gatherings to strengthen security at public functions.

Bernard Mupenda Ahabwe Mukasa, Speaker of Ntungamo District, urged organisers to work closely with nearby police stations and incorporate security arrangements into their planning.

"We need to make sure we collaborate with the immediate police station, be part of the organising committees of the burial or party in villages to inform them to enforce security," Mukasa said.