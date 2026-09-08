Uganda: Safe Male Circumcision Offers Men Added Protection Against HIV

Health experts are encouraging men and adolescent boys to embrace voluntary medical male circumcision, saying the procedure offers significant protection against HIV infection while providing an opportunity to access other essential health services.

Voluntary medical male circumcision involves the removal of the foreskin by a trained health professional in a safe medical environment.

The World Health Organization recommends voluntary medical male circumcision as an important HIV prevention intervention in countries with high levels of heterosexual HIV transmission, with evidence showing that circumcised men have about a 60 percent lower risk of acquiring HIV through heterosexual sex compared with uncircumcised men.

"Medical male circumcision is an important prevention measure because it reduces a man's risk of acquiring HIV. However, it is not 100 percent protection, so men should continue using condoms and accessing HIV testing and other prevention services," health experts say.

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According to health experts, the benefits of medical circumcision go beyond HIV prevention. The procedure can also provide some protection against certain sexually transmitted infections, including infections associated with human papillomavirus.

Health facilities offering voluntary medical male circumcision also provide an important opportunity to reach men who may otherwise rarely seek healthcare.

During the service, men can receive HIV testing and counselling, information on safer sex, condoms and screening or management of sexually transmitted infections.

The World Health Organization describes voluntary medical male circumcision as part of a broader combination HIV prevention package rather than a stand-alone solution.

"When a man comes for circumcision, we do not only focus on the procedure. We also use that opportunity to talk to him about HIV testing, sexually transmitted infections, condom use and general sexual health," said Abdullah Kayondo, a health worker in Bukomansimbi.

For some men, however, misconceptions, fear of pain and concerns about the recovery period continue to discourage them from seeking the service.

"At first I was afraid because of what I had heard from other people, but after receiving information from health workers, I understood the importance of having the procedure done safely at a health facility," said John Paul Ssekadde, a resident of Kyanakibi Village in Bukomansimbi.

Health officials are consequently urging men who choose circumcision to seek services from trained medical professionals rather than undergoing the procedure in unsafe or unregulated environments.

The World Health Organization says circumcision performed by trained providers in properly equipped facilities is safe, while medical services should also provide appropriate counselling and follow-up care.

"We encourage men to go to health facilities where the procedure is performed under proper medical conditions. Circumcision should be voluntary, informed and carried out by trained health workers," Kayondo said.

Despite its benefits, health experts emphasise that circumcision should not create a false sense of security among men.

A circumcised man can still acquire HIV and other sexually transmitted infections. The World Health Organization therefore recommends that voluntary medical male circumcision be combined with other prevention measures, including correct and consistent condom use, HIV testing and, where appropriate, pre-exposure prophylaxis and other HIV prevention services.

The Ministry of Health also recognises voluntary medical male circumcision as one of Uganda's HIV prevention interventions, alongside measures such as pre-exposure prophylaxis, post-exposure prophylaxis and HIV testing.

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As Uganda continues efforts to reduce new HIV infections, health experts say increasing access to safe and voluntary medical male circumcision could help men take greater responsibility for their sexual and reproductive health.

"We want men to understand that taking care of their health is not a sign of weakness. Making an informed decision to get circumcised, test for HIV and practise safer sex can help protect both the individual and the community."

Health authorities are therefore calling on men and adolescent boys who are eligible for voluntary medical male circumcision to seek accurate information from qualified health workers and make informed, voluntary decisions about the procedure.