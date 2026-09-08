Uganda: Deputy Speaker Tayebwa Endorses Muhoozi for 2031 Presidential Bid

Kampala, Uganda — Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has publicly thrown his weight behind Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba to succeed President Yoweri Museveni in the 2031 general elections, marking a significant political endorsement from one of the country's top legislative figures.

Speaking on Monday at a digital website launch at the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) secretariat in Naguru, Kampala, Tayebwa declared that he had joined "several dignitaries and Patriots" to launch what he described as "a civic endorsement" of the General as "our country's president come 2031." Muhoozi is the country's sitting Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and son of President Museveni

In his remarks, which he also echoed in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tayebwa framed the endorsement as a grassroots expression of popular will. "This is our own choice as citizens to call upon him to accept our request for him to lead us once the father of the nation retires," he wrote, referring to President Museveni.

Describing the event as more than just a political rally, Tayebwa emphasized its broad-based and lawful nature. "This is an organised, lawful, and nationwide expression of confidence in a leader who has already dedicated his life to the defence and development of our country," he stated.

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The Deputy Speaker also used the platform to draw a clear distinction between the PLU and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party. "I made it clear that PLU is not a political party. It is a civic organisation that welcomes every Ugandan who believes in patriotism, service, and a sovereign, prosperous Pearl of Africa," he said.

Elaborating on the relationship between the two entities, Tayebwa stressed their complementary roles. "PLU works closely with the National Resistance Movement. It does not compete with the NRM; it complements it," he explained. He further clarified that "the NRM remains our political home, while PLU provides a civic platform to organise citizens, especially young people, around patriotism, national service, and the defence of Uganda's gains." He added that the goal is to strengthen PLU as a civic organisation and promote the values of patriotism, service, and national development.

High-Profile Attendance

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including former Vice President Gilbert Bukenya, current and former ministers, Members of Parliament, senior citizens, representatives of the business community, tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia and religious leaders--all of whom Tayebwa noted as being part of the gathering in his tweet. According to reports, so many MPs showed up in support that they could not all fit into a single group photograph. The Kampala business community also openly pledged their backing.

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Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who currently serves as the Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda People's Defence Forces - the highest military office in the country and the son of the long-serving President Museveni (in power since 1986) - officially declared his intention to run for president end of last month. He has predicted a landslide victory with the backing of his father. He had previously shown interest in the 2026 race but later stepped back.

Tayebwa himself has close ties to both Muhoozi and the PLU. The endorsement comes as speculation grows over whether the 81-year-old Museveni will seek re-election again in 2031, when he would be 85. This public backing by a sitting Deputy Speaker--delivered in his own words as both a "civic" and "nationwide" call--significantly intensifies the national conversation around Uganda's political succession.

Today, I joined several dignitaries and Patriots @PLUsecretariat where we launched a civic endorsement of Gen. @mkainerugaba as our country's president come 2031. This is our own choice as citizens to call upon him to accept our request for him to lead us once the father of the... pic.twitter.com/qcyRGPfQHi

-- Thomas Tayebwa (@Thomas_Tayebwa) September 7, 2026