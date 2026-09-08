Malawi: Police Officer Accused of Fabricating Theft Case to Extort Mechanic

A police officer has been reported to the country's anti-corruption watchdog and human rights commission over allegations he fabricated a criminal case against a mechanic and demanded a bribe for his release, according to complaint documents seen by Nyasa Times.

Thomas Thomson, a criminal investigation officer at Kawale police station in the capital Lilongwe, is accused of detaining mechanic Dan Nkawihe for several days and demanding 500,000 kwacha in exchange for his freedom, the documents allege.

Nkawihe was arrested on the night of September 2, 2025 in the Kaliyeka area by a community policing group as he walked home after repairing a client's vehicle, carrying a bag of mechanic's tools, according to the complaint filed with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC).

He was held at Kawale police station beyond the 48-hour period within which Malawi's constitution requires a suspect to be brought before a court, the documents state.

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Investigators who examined the case found no evidence to support police claims made to local media that Nkawihe was found with "breaking implements," that officers had raided his home and recovered stolen tools, or that he had confessed to stealing vehicle parts from a named complainant.

"No police officer raided or searched Nkawihe's house," according to the findings cited in the complaint, which also state that Nkawihe "does not know" the alleged victim and has "never visited his garage."

Nkawihe has no prior criminal record, the documents say, and is considering legal action against police over his treatment.

Attempts to reach Thomson for comment were unsuccessful.

The ACB has been asked to investigate the alleged extortion demand, while the MHRC has been asked to examine Nkawihe's detention and treatment in custody, according to the complaint.

Malawian police have previously faced accusations of prolonged and unlawful detentions, as well as extortion, particularly in cases involving low-income defendants unable to access legal representation.