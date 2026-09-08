South Africa: Police Union Demands Better Protection - South African News Briefs - September 8, 2026

Thamanqa Mbovane/GroundUp
South African Police Services van
8 September 2026
allAfrica.com
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Police Union Calls for Tougher Action Against Cop Killers

Twelve police officers who died in the line of duty between April 2025 and March 2026 were honoured at a ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, reports EWN. The number is lower than the 27 officers killed the previous year. The South African Policing Union (SAPU) has said that more must be done to protect police officers. It called for tougher laws and harsher consequences for those who kill members of the police.

Man Due in Court Over Fatal Spring Day Stabbing

A 53-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing 20-year-old Tshepang Nyathi during Spring Day celebrations in Refilwe, Cullinan, is set to appear in the Cullinan Magistrate's Court, reports SABC News. The incident allegedly occurred after young people splashed bystanders with water. The accused said to have retaliated by stabbing Nyathi through the heart. The killing has sparked mixed reactions within the community and fuelled national debate.

Inquest Hears Details of AKA's Call Before Anele Tembe's Fatal Fall

The inquest into the death of Anele Tembe heard that Kiernan "AKA" Forbes made a frantic call to hotel staff shortly before her fatal fall from the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town,  reports EWN . A staff member testified that Forbes sounded panicked and said someone was on the balcony and wanted to jump, before she heard a scream and a loud bang. The testimony comes as the Forbes family has chosen not to be represented at the inquest. AKA's father, Tony Forbes, has previously indicated that he intends to testify.

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