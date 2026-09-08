Zimbabwe: Urban Grooves Stars Turn Back the Clock At Packed Inaugural Festival

8 September 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

HARARE came alive on Saturday night as the inaugural Urban Grooves Festival brought together some of the voices that defined Zimbabwe's music scene at the turn of the millennium, delivering a night steeped in nostalgia.

The event, organised by Destiny Media in collaboration with Rich and Famous, saw urban groovers including Nox, Roki, Mafriq, Madiz, Plaxedes Wenyika, Maskiri, Xtra Large, King Shaddy and Dino Mudondo reconnect with fans at the packed Jongwe Corner.

His high-energy performance ensured the crowd remained firmly in party mode.

The final stretch belonged to Nox, Roki and Sniper Storm, who closed the show with energetic performances, dance moves and strong interaction with the crowd.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.