Zimbabwe: Urban Grooves Stars Turn Back the Clock At Packed Inaugural Festival

HARARE came alive on Saturday night as the inaugural Urban Grooves Festival brought together some of the voices that defined Zimbabwe's music scene at the turn of the millennium, delivering a night steeped in nostalgia.

The event, organised by Destiny Media in collaboration with Rich and Famous, saw urban groovers including Nox, Roki, Mafriq, Madiz, Plaxedes Wenyika, Maskiri, Xtra Large, King Shaddy and Dino Mudondo reconnect with fans at the packed Jongwe Corner.

His high-energy performance ensured the crowd remained firmly in party mode.

The final stretch belonged to Nox, Roki and Sniper Storm, who closed the show with energetic performances, dance moves and strong interaction with the crowd.