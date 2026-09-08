Kenya: DCI Launches Manhunt for Man Wanted Over Alleged Motor Vehicle Import Fraud

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has appealed to members of the public to help trace Ben Shapaya, who is wanted in connection with an alleged fraud case involving claims that he could facilitate the importation of motor vehicles from Japan.

The DCI said Shapaya is wanted pursuant to a warrant of arrest issued by the Kibera Chief Magistrates' Court.

According to the investigators, Shapaya, a resident of Isanjiro Village, Musingu Location, Kakamega County, was arraigned in court on June 10, 2025, and charged with cheating contrary to Section 315 of the Penal Code.

He subsequently failed to appear before the court, leading to the issuance of the warrant of arrest.

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The DCI said Shapaya allegedly posed as a medical doctor based in Mombasa while targeting unsuspecting members of the public.

Investigators allege that he used the identity to gain the confidence of several individuals before claiming that he could help them import motor vehicles from Japan.

The victims are said to have handed over money to Shapaya based on the promises, only for him to allegedly defraud them.

The DCI has urged anyone who may have information that could help establish his whereabouts to report to the authorities.

Members of the public who know Shapaya's whereabouts have been urged to provide the information through the DCI's toll-free hotline 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.

Information can also be reported at the nearest police station.

The public may alternatively contact the National Police Service through emergency numbers 999, 911 or 112.

The DCI urged members of the public to use the #FichuaKwaDCI platform to share information that could assist detectives in locating the suspect.

The investigations remain ongoing, and the allegations against Shapaya are yet to be tested in court.