Kenya: Rainfall Expected in Coast and Rift Valley Counties As Most of Kenya Remains Dry

Nairobi — Most parts of Kenya are expected to remain generally dry this week, although several counties are likely to receive rainfall, the Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) has said.

In its weekly rainfall forecast for September 8-14, 2026, KMSA said rainfall is expected in parts of Lamu, Kilifi, Tana River, Mombasa, Kwale, Narok and Bomet counties.

The forecast comes as the country prepares for the October-December (OND) short-rains season, with the meteorological agency urging farmers and communities to take early preparedness measures.

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According to KMSA, rainfall during the week will be largely concentrated in parts of the Coast and Rift Valley regions.

The areas likely to experience rainfall are Lamu, Kilifi, Tana River, Mombasa, Kwale, Narok and Bomet.

The rest of the country is expected to remain generally dry during the forecast period.

KMSA has advised farmers to begin preparations ahead of the OND short-rains season by getting their farms and agricultural inputs ready.

The agency's advice comes as farmers across the country prepare for the next major rainfall season, which is important for crop production and water availability in many parts of Kenya.

Farmers have been encouraged to use official weather information when planning planting and other agricultural activities.

Despite the generally dry conditions expected in most areas this week, KMSA has urged communities living in flood-prone locations to remain vigilant.

Residents have been advised to keep drainage channels clear and take necessary precautions in case of heavy rainfall in their areas.

The agency also urged Kenyans to continue monitoring official weather forecasts and advisories as weather conditions evolve.

The September forecast comes ahead of the October-December short-rains season, which is closely monitored by farmers, water managers, disaster-response agencies and other sectors that depend on weather conditions.

KMSA has encouraged Kenyans to remain informed and prepared as the country transitions towards the short-rains period.

The latest forecast covers the period September 8 to September 14, 2026.