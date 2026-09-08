Kenya: Ruto Congratulates Italy's Meloni As Govt Becomes Longest-Serving

Nairobi — President William Ruto has congratulated Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after her government became the longest-serving administration in the history of the Italian Republic.

In his message, Ruto hailed the milestone as a reflection of confidence in Meloni's leadership and her commitment to advancing Italy's prosperity.

"This remarkable milestone reflects the confidence placed in your leadership and your steadfast commitment to advancing Italy's prosperity and serving the Italian people," Ruto said.

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The President extended his congratulations on behalf of the Kenyan people and his own behalf, describing the development as a significant achievement in Italy's political history.

Ruto used the occasion to reaffirm Kenya's commitment to strengthening relations between Nairobi and Rome, pointing to growing cooperation in trade, investment and development.

The President said Kenya values the longstanding friendship between the two countries, which he said is founded on mutual respect, shared values and common interests.

"Kenya greatly values the longstanding bonds of friendship and the growing partnership between our two countries, founded on mutual respect, shared values and common interests," Ruto said.

He noted that relations between Kenya and Italy have continued to deepen across several areas, including trade and investment, development cooperation and people-to-people ties.

According to Ruto, the bilateral relationship received renewed strategic momentum during his official visit to Italy in April 2026.

He described the visit as an important milestone in the two countries' bilateral engagement.

Ruto reaffirmed his administration's commitment to working with Meloni's government to further strengthen cooperation between Kenya and Italy.

"I reaffirm my commitment, and that of my Government, to working closely with Your Excellency to further strengthen our bilateral and multilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit and shared prosperity of our two peoples," he said.

The President also wished Meloni continued success in her leadership and service to the Italian people.

"Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration, together with my best wishes for your continued good health, success and service to the people of the Italian Republic," Ruto said.

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Kenya and Italy have maintained diplomatic relations covering a range of areas, including investment, trade, development cooperation and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Ruto's latest message signals Kenya's intention to sustain the relationship as both countries pursue deeper economic and diplomatic cooperation.

Meloni's government has now reached the distinction of being the longest-serving government in the history of the Italian Republic, marking a major political milestone for the Italian Prime Minister.