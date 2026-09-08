Kenya: Jägermeister's Haus of Kühl Makes Its Debut in Nairobi With 2 International Acts & Over 36 Kenyan Performers

Haus of Kühl, Jägermeister's experiential cultural platform bringing together music, dance, nightlife, fashion, art and creative communities, lands in Nairobi for the first time on Saturday, 26th September 2026, taking over Sk8City at Diamond Plaza 2 from 6 PM - 4 AM. Marking the platform's first entry into the East African market, the Nairobi edition is set to bring Jägermeister's global cultural world into Nairobi's creative ecosystem while creating a space where global culture meets local creativity.

The Nairobi edition of Haus of Kühl will champion the artists, cultural disruptors and the next generation of tastemakers shaping the future of nightlife, transforming the venue into a multi-dimensional playground for a night of discovery, performance and celebration across multiple stages and interactive spaces featuring South African acts: KMAT and MfanaTouchLine alongside some of Kenya's top music/dance acts alongside DJs.

Mariah and Sameer Bry will be the event hosts, presenting over 36 Kenyan super star performers including singer Iyanah, dancers: Ian Tico and Thee Iconic alongside an eclectic DJ list featuring Basthma, Burugu, Calvin The Curator, Coco Kahi, DJ Lyta, DJ Mani, DJ Rayma, Hiribae, Jayeda, JM1, Kamz, Kaneda, Kiptala, Kurtiss E, Love, Mani, Monzo, Mura, Mtu Solo, Mr. Arkitech, N!k, Njeri wa Baaba & Santa Currie, Safari Oontz Collective, Selekta V, Selo, Shi, Sir M & Mista C, Suraj, The Vibe Initiator, Tinashe The DJ, Wembe Waves and Zhai -- bringing a distinctly Kenyan sound to the wider Haus of Kühl experience.

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Ephraim Manana Snr, Culture & Experiential Marketing Manager, Jägermeister says, ahead of the anticipated event, "As a Culture Brand, bringing Haus of Kühl to Nairobi for the first time is an exciting milestone for us because Nairobi is a city with such a powerful and constantly evolving creative pulse. We wanted to create an experience that goes beyond music and brings together the many different worlds that make culture what it is -- from music and dance to fashion, art, discovery and community. Haus of Kühl is about creating a space where these worlds can collide for established and emerging creatives to share the same platform inviting audiences to explore, participate and experience something unexpected," adding, "We're incredibly excited to bring this experience to Kenya and to celebrate the talent, energy and cultural diversity that make Nairobi such an important creative city in Africa. And of course have a shot while doing it!"

At the heart of the experience will be the Main Stage, where international headliners and some of Nairobi's most exciting Meisters will come together for a memorable celebration of music, culture. For those looking to discover what's next, the Dance Stage will offer a raw, high-energy dancefloor dedicated to underground sounds and movement. Curated around Nairobi's bubbling-under scene, it will spotlight fast-rising subcultures, sounds and artists pushing the city's nightlife into its next era. The Silent Disco, curated by Studio Can-V will take musical discovery into a new dimension, giving emerging DJs from across the Studio Can-V network a platform through head-to-head battles.

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Worlds away from the dancefloor, the Manifest Speakeasy will offer a secret retreat for the curious. Inspired by the rich and refined world of Jägermeister Manifest, this intimate space will invite guests to lounge while discovering their fortunes through tarot readings in a magical setting.

Fashion will take centre stage at the Meister Market, a curated streetwear pop-up celebrating Nairobi's rising Fashion Meisters: Pesos and HAGT, with Art Meisters bringing the space to life through original Haus of Kühl artwork. Selected designs will be available as complimentary screen-printed merchandise that guests can customize and take home while shopping exclusive brand collaborations and limited-edition pieces. There will also be a Gaming Zone where guests will battle out giant Jenga and console games, with Jägermeister merchandise and other prizes up for grabs.

Rounding out the experience will be the Safe Now Zone, a dedicated wellbeing space where guests can pause, hydrate, recharge and access support from the event team when needed. Designed to encourage responsible enjoyment, it will be the place of calm and a welcoming environment to reset before guests return to the action.