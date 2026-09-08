Kenya: Prosecution Closes Inquest Into Shooting Death of Rex Maasai

Nairobi — The prosecution has closed its case in an inquest seeking to establish who shot and killed Rex Maasai in Nairobi in June 2024.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jalson Makori told trial magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo that the prosecution had called all its witnesses in the proceedings.

Makori said 30 witnesses had testified before the court and had been cross-examined by the parties involved in the inquest.

Maasai was shot dead on June 20, 2024, within Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD).

Following the closure of the prosecution's case, lawyer Mwangi Chege, representing Maasai's family, asked the court to have the proceedings typed.

Chege said the typed proceedings would enable the parties to prepare and file their submissions, paving the way for the court to consider the evidence and deliver its judgment.

The matter will return to court on September 24, when parties are expected to confirm whether the proceedings have been typed.

The inquest is intended to establish the circumstances surrounding Maasai's death and determine who was responsible for the shooting.