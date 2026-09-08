Nigeria: Police Bust Child Trafficking Syndicate in Oyo, Rescue 17 Children

Abuja — The Nigeria Police Force has uncovered an alleged child-stealing and human trafficking syndicate operating across Oyo, Ogun and Delta states, rescuing 17 children and arresting seven suspects.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aniete Iniedu, disclosed this in a statement, saying the breakthrough followed an intelligence-led investigation into the disappearance of a three-year-old child, Ifakunle Ifagbenro, during a masquerade festival in Oyo town on June 29, 2026.

According to Iniedu, police detectives arrested Adejoke Popoola, also known as Orente Alagbo, on August 4 following extensive investigations.

He said Popoola allegedly confessed to involvement in the stealing, movement and sale of children from churches, parties and other event venues within and outside Oyo State.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Her disclosures, the police spokesman said, led detectives to another suspect, Adekanbi Janet, also known as Hosanna, who was arrested in Mowe, Ogun State.

"Four children and two pregnant young women were rescued from her custody," Iniedu said.

He added that information obtained during the investigation led detectives to the whereabouts of Ifakunle, who was rescued from the Gbagi area of Ibadan on August 20.

The investigation subsequently revealed that the alleged criminal network extended beyond Oyo and Ogun states.

According to the police, detectives on September 2 extended the operation to Agbor, Delta State, where four children allegedly stolen from Oyo State were rescued from persons suspected of having illegally acquired them.

Christopher Joy and Rosemary Jesse were arrested in connection with the operation, the police said, adding that their arrests further confirmed the alleged interstate nature of the network.

The investigation also uncovered allegations that deceased victims were transferred to persons suspected of involvement in ritual activities.

The development led to the arrest of Muritala Fasasi and Yakubu Azeez, who are being investigated over the allegations, the police said.

The Command also said it had received information about six children who allegedly died while in the custody of members of the network.

It said investigations were ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the reported deaths.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, commended the Oyo State Command for the breakthrough and directed that efforts be intensified to dismantle the alleged network, locate more missing children and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to justice.

The Force reaffirmed its commitment to protecting children and other vulnerable persons, dismantling criminal networks and prosecuting perpetrators of child-related crimes in accordance with the law.