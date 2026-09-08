Nigeria: Benue Residents Hail Ban On Mobile Phone Usage By Pupils

Some residents have hailed the Benue State government's decision to ban learners from possessing or using mobile phones during school period and after regular school hours for extra lessons.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, a parent in Makurdi, Terseer Gaav, said the government should strictly monitor its education policies for full compliance. "Many school children go to school with mobile phones, and how can they concentrate? The decision is a welcome one"

A teacher at a private school in Makurdi, Yinam Orngu, commended the government but said the ban may only be on paper, especially in remote areas.

"It is one thing to make a pronouncement and another thing to implement it. The government has done the right thing," he said.

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However, briefing journalists in Makurdi on Monday, as schools resume, the state commissioner for Education and Knowledge Management, Margaret Adamu, banned extra lessons after regular school hours.

Adamu stated that any Parent- Teacher Association (PTA) seeking to organise extra lessons must obtain approval from the ministry, stressing that such lessons must not be made compulsory for learners.

She urged education stakeholders to renew their commitment to quality education and comply strictly with government policies.

The commissioner warned that bullying, intimidation, harassment, hazing and all forms of violence among learners were prohibited.

Adamu, however, warned parents and guardians against assaulting, threatening, intimidating or verbally abusing teachers, principals and other school staff, "grievances should instead be addressed through appropriate channels", she said.

The commissioner also warned non-governmental organisations (NGO), individuals, and other organisations not to enter schools to conduct programmes, research, advocacy or interventions without permission from the Ministry of Education and Knowledge Management.

She maintained that graduation ceremonies were permitted only for exit classes whose learners are to receive certificates, namely Upper Basic 9, SS3 and Technical 3.

Adamu further explained that graduation ceremonies were not permitted for learners in Early Childhood Care, Development and Education (ECCDE), Lower Basic and Middle Basic classes.