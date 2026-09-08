Nigeria: Diphtheria - Plateau Deploys Massive Medical Supplies to Communities

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has directed the immediate mobilisation of drugs and other medical commodities to health facilities handling patients affected by the suspected diphtheria outbreak in the state.

The Director-General of the Plateau State Drug and Medical Commodity Management Agency, PSDMA, Pharmacist Kim Jerry Bot, disclosed this on Monday.

According to him, the intervention was already ongoing at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, and Plateau State Specialist Hospital, PSSH.

He said the state government, under the leadership of Governor Mutfwang, had acted swiftly following reports of the outbreak, while efforts were ongoing to extend the intervention to other affected health centres.

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He disclosed that the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Nicholas Baamlong, has also provided the necessary leadership in coordinating the government's response to contain the disease.

"Governor Caleb Mutfwang has directed, and we have acted accordingly. Our workaholic Honourable Commissioner, Dr Nicholas Baamlong, has provided the requisite leadership.

"Medications and commodities have been duly mobilised to JUTH and PSSH, while we are already working on the other centres," Bot said.

He commended Governor Mutfwang for what he described as his empathy and prompt intervention in addressing the health emergency.

The development comes as no fewer than 23 persons have reportedly died following a suspected outbreak of diphtheria in Plateau State, with health authorities recording 143 suspected cases in the last two weeks.

The Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Dr Nicholas Baamlong, had disclosed in a telephone interview that the state government had intensified efforts to contain the spread of the highly infectious disease.

Baamlong had said nine patients were currently receiving treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital and the Plateau State Specialist Hospital.

According to him, the patients are being managed in isolation as the state government steps up surveillance, public enlightenment and other containment measures across affected communities.

There is growing concern as parents prepare to send their children back to classrooms, with questions mounting over vaccination coverage, disease surveillance and the preparedness of schools and health authorities to prevent the spread of the deadly infection among pupils and students.

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Plateau State alone, health authorities said 23 people had died from suspected diphtheria in the two weeks preceding 1 September, with 143 suspected cases recorded.

Against this background, the State Government has directed the temporary closure of all public, private primary and secondary schools across the State, effective Monday, 7 September 2026.

A statement issued by the Commissioner of Information and Communication, Hon. Joyce Ramnap, said the directive is taken to implement measures against the Diphtheria Infection outbreak in some parts of the State.

"Accordingly, schools that have already resumed academic activities are also directed to close from Monday, 7 September 2026, and remain closed until further notice, adding that school proprietors, administrators, teachers, parents and guardians are to comply fully with the directive.