Somalia: Somali Army Chief Inspects Damaged Bridge in Baardheere Amid Flood Fears

Baardheere, Somalia — The commander of the Somali army's ground forces, Brigadier General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, has inspected a heavily damaged bridge in the southern town of Baardheere, as authorities prepare for possible major flooding across Somalia.

Omar, who is in Baardheere for official duties, visited the bridge and inspected the extent of the damage, which has left the key crossing out of service.

The army chief and accompanying officers also assessed conditions along the river that runs through the town, including both riverbanks, as well as the security and humanitarian situation in surrounding areas.

The inspection comes amid warnings of possible widespread flooding in Somalia, with communities living along riverbanks considered particularly vulnerable.

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The commander of the 36th Brigade of the 43rd Division of the Somali National Army, Colonel Osman Sheikh Abdi, and Baardheere district officials briefed Omar on security conditions along the river and basic needs in the area.

The manager of Baardheere district airport, Jama Ali Hirey, also accompanied the local officials during the visit.

Omar pledged that authorities would work to address challenges facing the area, with the rehabilitation of the damaged bridge identified as a priority.

The bridge is a vital link for residents and vehicles travelling between the two sides of the river. Its collapse has disrupted movement and made it harder to deliver essential services to communities in the area.

Local authorities have previously faced difficulties maintaining infrastructure in Baardheere, a strategic town in Gedo region that relies heavily on road links and crossings for the movement of people and goods.

The inspection highlights the growing concerns over the impact of extreme weather and damaged infrastructure on communities across Somalia.

Flooding has repeatedly caused displacement and disrupted access to roads, markets and essential services in parts of the country, particularly in areas along the Juba and Shabelle rivers.

Authorities said repairing the Baardheere bridge would help restore movement between the two sides of the town and improve access to basic services.

The army leadership's visit also comes as Somali authorities continue to monitor security and humanitarian conditions in Gedo, where local communities face multiple challenges linked to insecurity, poor infrastructure and climate-related risks.

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No timeline was given for the start or completion of the bridge rehabilitation works.