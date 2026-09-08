Nigeria: Ogoniland Gets International Wetland Status As Ramsar Certificate Presented

Port Harcourt — The Ogoniland wetlands have received international recognition with the formal presentation of a Ramsar Certificate designating the area as a Wetland of International Importance.

The certificate was presented to the President of the Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme (KAGOTE), Chief Lesi Maol, by the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, during activities marking the 10th anniversary of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) at the Amphitheatre of the newly constructed Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration in Wiiyaakara, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The designation, which recognises the ecological significance of Ogoniland's wetlands and coastal ecosystems, was described as a major milestone in the area's environmental history and a boost to ongoing conservation, remediation and restoration efforts.

After receiving the certificate, Maol handed it over to the chairmen of the four Ogoni local government areas: Dr Mbakpone Friday Okpe of Tai; Dr Thomas Bariere of Khana; Dr Obarilormate Ollor of Eleme; and Hon. Confidence Deko of Gokana, who was represented by his vice chairman.

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Maol said the Ramsar designation would strengthen efforts to protect Ogoniland's extensive coastline, wetlands and other environmentally sensitive ecosystems, while enhancing national and international recognition of the area's geographical and ecological importance.

"It is important to let everyone know that Ogoni has the longest coastline and shoreline in Africa, which starts all the way from Opuoko in Khana LGA to Akpajo in Eleme LGA," he said.

The KAGOTE president, who said his activities had taken him across much of the Ogoni coastline, commended the minister for his supervision of HYPREP and support for initiatives that culminated in the Ramsar designation.

The Ramsar status provides international recognition for Ogoniland's wetlands and coastal ecosystems, which play important roles in flood control, water purification, carbon storage and coastal protection. The ecosystems also sustain fisheries and other livelihoods in communities across the region.

The designation is particularly significant for Ogoniland, which has suffered decades of environmental degradation associated with oil exploration and production. It is expected to provide an additional framework for conservation and sustainable management as remediation and environmental restoration efforts continue.

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Speaking at the ceremony, Lawal said the certificate was the 18th Ramsar certificate issued in Nigeria, describing the development as a remarkable achievement.

According to him, the Ogoni designation was particularly significant because it marked the first time a Ramsar designation was being presented to four local government areas within one contiguous area.

The minister said the development underscored the national and international importance of Ogoniland's wetlands and coastline, while reflecting progress in environmental restoration and sustainable environmental management under HYPREP.

He added that the Ramsar designation would strengthen conservation initiatives and attract greater attention to the protection and sustainable management of Ogoniland's wetlands and coastal ecosystems for present and future generations.