Namibia, U.S. Announce Phased Reduction of HIV Funding

The Namibian government and the United States (US) are racing against time to finalise negotiations over new health sector funding, which will determine the future of HIV funding in the country.

The governments of Namibia and the United States on Friday announced a planned, phased reduction of US financial assistance for Namibia's HIV-AIDS response.

This follows the country's achievement of HIV-AIDS epidemic control and its surpassing of global targets.

A joint statement issued by the Ministry of International Relations and Trade says under the new arrangement, US support will transition over the next year from financial assistance to a technical cooperation model as Namibia integrates its HIV response fully into its sustainable national health system, in line with the country's national laws.

The two governments say the milestone reflects Namibia's leadership in combating HIV-AIDS and its growing capacity to sustain the gains through nationally led systems.

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Namibia has become one of the first countries to surpass international HIV-AIDS targets, according to the statement, with its response increasingly and predominantly funded and managed by the government of Namibia.

"The government has financed and procured all antiretroviral medicines and HIV test kits over the years, ensuring continued access to treatment and diagnostic services. US support has complemented Namibia's efforts through investments in HIV testing, counselling, community-based organisations and other health system interventions," the statement says.

Among Namibia's key achievements is reaching 96-98-98, exceeding the UNAIDS 95-95-95 fast-track targets for HIV-AIDS testing, treatment and viral suppression.

The country has also reached near-elimination levels of mother-to-child transmission, with 97% of infants born to mothers living with HIV-AIDS testing HIV-negative.

More than 220 000 people are receiving life-saving antiretroviral therapy through Namibia's public health system, while the country has developed national health information systems, laboratory networks and supply chain mechanisms designed to sustain long-term epidemic control.

The statement also highlights the development of a highly skilled Namibian workforce and technical experts who lead the design and management of the national HIV-AIDS programme.

"Namibia's success story is a testament to what can be accomplished when nations work together with determination and shared purpose," US ambassador John Giordano was quoted as saying.

The partnership between the two countries has lasted for more than 22 years.