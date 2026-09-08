Uganda: Police Surgeon Finds No Signs of Sodomy On Accused Persons in Kayanja Case

A police surgeon has told court that he found no evidence of sodomy on any of the seven suspects accused of fabricating evidence against Rubaga Miracle Centre senior pastor Robert Kayanja.

Dr. Phenehance Bwambale Phenehance, a police surgeon attached to Kabalye Police Training School, told court that he examined the anal regions of the seven accused youths and found their buttocks to be normal. He said they all had normal sphincters and reflexes, and that their anal regions were intact and showed no signs consistent with acts of sodomy.

Dr. Bwambale, who was called as the 10th defence witness, made the revelation today while being cross-examined by Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya after testifying for the defence in the six-year-old case.

Muwaganya asked Dr. Bwambale, who said he physically examined the boys at Masindi Main Prison and Nsambya Police Health Centre IV, whether he had found any evidence indicating that Reagan Ssentogo, Labib Khalifa, Martin Kagoro, Peter Serugo, Alex Wakamala, Moses Tumwine or any of the other accused persons in the dock had been sodomised.

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"I didn't find any evidence of that," the police surgeon replied.

The prosecutor also questioned the police surgeon about what he described as "collaborative information" recorded in the medical forms concerning the alleged use of condoms, "Jerry," a scar on the upper back, and the alleged non-circumcision of the perpetrator, which Dr. Bwambale had recorded under the observations section.

The doctor conceded that the information had been given to him by the boys and that he could not independently medically verify it.

Muwaganya asked Dr. Bwambale how he had medically verified the information, which the doctor confirmed had been provided by the accused persons.

"How can I verify that?" Dr. Bwambale responded.

At that point, the defence team, represented by Humphrey Tumwesigye, objected to the question, arguing that the medical form required the doctor to record "any other observation."

However, the court directed the police surgeon to answer the question, saying he had to respond even if the questions appeared difficult to answer.

Muwaganya then asked which of the details regarding the alleged use of condoms and lubricants the police surgeon had medically verified.

"None of those," Dr. Bwambale replied.

The defence had earlier tendered as exhibits police medical forms signed by Dr. Bwambale. Among them were two forms indicating that two of the boys had presented with a "moving tail bone." However, the doctor could not link the condition to acts of sodomy, explaining that there are several possible causes, including infections, cancers, HIV/AIDS and other forms of external trauma.

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Dr. Bwambale told court, presided over by Grade One Magistrate Adams Byarugaba, that he recommended that the two boys undergo a lumbar X-ray to establish the cause of the condition, but he could not tell whether the recommended examinations were carried out.

The testimony of Dr. Bwambale appears to strengthen the prosecution's assertion that the nine accused youths, allegedly driven by ulterior motives, teamed up with Pastor Robert Kayanja's long-standing nemesis and, without evidence, orchestrated a scheme intended to tarnish the pastor's reputation.

At the close of the cross-examination, the defence lawyers asked for more time to re-examine the doctor.

The court adjourned the case to October 1, 2026, for further defence hearing.