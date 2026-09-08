Uganda: Environmentalists Eulogise King Oyo At River Rwizi Run

Environmental conservationists gathered in Mbarara during the annual River Rwizi Run, aimed at raising awareness and mobilising efforts to restore the degraded River Rwizi catchment.

Speaking to the Nile Post, environmentalists paid tribute to the late King of Tooro, Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, honouring his legacy as a champion of environmental protection, tourism and wildlife conservation.

Participants used the eco-marathon, which seeks to raise awareness about the restoration of the degraded River Rwizi catchment, to reflect on the late King's environmental initiatives.

The river's water levels have critically declined over the years, raising concerns about the sustainability of the water source and the communities and ecosystems that depend on it.

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Addressing the runner-conservators, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Country Director, Ivan Tumuhimbise, highlighted progress made in restoring the fragile ecosystem, drawing inspiration from the late King's environmental advocacy.

"Over 700 hectares of degraded land have since been restored and are regenerating across the districts of Mbarara, Rwampara, and Sheema," Tumuhimbise noted. "This demonstrates that coordinated conservation efforts can yield massive natural recovery if sustained," he added.

Tumuhimbise also eulogised the late Omukama, describing him as a champion of environmental protection and wildlife conservation.

"It's very sad moment for this country, and specifically for the Toro Kingdom and all the stakeholders in this country for losing a young man who has been a champion of different causes, specifically for conserving the environment and the agenda meaning good for this country," Tumuhimbise said.

The Mbarara City Mayor, Robert Kakyebezi, also commended the late Omukama's environmental initiatives, remembering him as a champion of environmental conservation.

"As the mayor of this city, I'm very much hurt by the death of the King of Toro, His Majesty King Oyo, who died, and it is very much unfortunate. I sympathise with the people of Toro and the whole country of Uganda and Africa at large," Kakyebezi said.

"He was an example of planting trees and even showing the people of Toro and the rest of Ugandans to make sure that they participate in preserving the environment, planting trees, saving the swamps, rivers, etc," he added.

While praising the ongoing restoration efforts, local political leaders called for greater political will and unity towards conserving South-Western Uganda's primary water source.

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Expressing a mix of hope and concern, Kakyebezi commended those actively participating in the conservation efforts but criticised leaders who have remained indifferent to the river's plight.

"I am confident in the initiatives currently underway to restore and conserve River Rwizi," Mayor Kakyebezi stated. "However, I am deeply dissatisfied with several leaders who have continuously failed to join this noble cause. Saving this river is not a one-man show; it requires every leader to step up and lead by example," Kakyebezi said.

The late Tooro monarch was widely celebrated for integrating cultural leadership with environmental advocacy, including mobilising his subjects to plant trees and protect critical riverbanks.

Stakeholders at the event pledged to keep his environmental legacy alive by intensifying conservation and restoration efforts around the River Rwizi catchment area.