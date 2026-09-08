Mozambique: Chapo Reaffirms 'Economic Independence' Is On Top of His Agenda

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has reaffirmed that economic independence is on the top of his agenda, after more than five decades dedicated to consolidating the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He was speaking in Maputo's Heroes Square, at a ceremony marking Victory Day - the 52nd anniversary of the agreement, signed in Lusaka on 7 September 1974 between the liberation movement, Frelimo, and the Portuguese state, which ended the anti-colonial war, and fixed 25 June 1975 as the date for Mozambican independence.

According to Chapo, the country must be more productive, competitive, and capable of generating prosperity for all. "Working is necessary to achieve prosperity. This is the pact with our people. This is our commitment to future generations", he said.

He explained that economic independence does not mean isolation, but rather building an economy capable of competing in national, regional, and international markets, thereby providing better living conditions for the population.

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The President also advocated for greater youth participation in value chains and pointed out to the youth as one of the government's priorities. "Your struggle must be one of knowledge, a struggle involving science, technology, production, and entrepreneurship for the economic transformation of Mozambique", he said.

Chapo also highlighted the fight against corruption as a prerequisite for development, calling for efficient and upright institutions and a public service that is transparent, professional, humane, and swift, including through digital transformation.

The President recalled that at the time of national independence in 1975, 93 percent of the Mozambican population was illiterate, the country had only one university, and access to electricity was extremely limited.

"However, despite the wars and hardships faced over the years, we made progress in the education, health, energy, and higher education sectors. These achievements should serve as inspiration for the new phase, in which the current generation must transform political independence into economic prosperity", Chapo said.

"Yesterday's victory must inspire us for the victories of tomorrow. That is why, yesterday, the watchword was 'The Struggle Continues.' Today, the watchword is 'Let's Work,"' he stated.

The President also said that peace, stability, and security are indispensable conditions for industrialization, increased production, and attracting investment to Mozambique. "We cannot build factories where there is insecurity. We cannot increase production where there is fear. We cannot attract investment where there is no stability," he declared.

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According to Chapo, no new cases of kidnapping have been recorded in the country since last October, which is "a sign of progress in the fight against this type of crime. The goal is to ensure a Mozambique free from kidnapping, terrorism, money laundering, and drug trafficking."

Regarding terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, Chapo said that "there are currently no towns occupied by terrorist groups", attributing this outcome to the actions of the Defense and Security Forces (FDS).