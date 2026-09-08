Nigeria: Edo Queens Win Wafu-B Title Again, Qualify for Champions League

The comeback victory also secured Edo Queens' place in the upcoming CAF Women's Champions League finals.

Edo Queens have reclaimed the WAFU-B Women's Champions League title after producing a dramatic comeback against Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies in Saturday night's final in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

The Nigerian champions twice came from behind to force a 2-2 draw in regulation time before keeping their composure in the decisive penalty shootout, where they prevailed 4-1 to successfully defend their regional crown.

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The comeback victory also secured Edo Queens' place in the upcoming CAF Women's Champions League finals.

Ampem Darkoa made a blistering start to the final, taking the lead as early as the second minute through Beline Nyarkoh.

Edo Queens, however, responded almost immediately, with Doosuur Anastasia Atume restoring parity just two minutes later to bring the Nigerian side back into the contest.

The two sides remained locked at 1-1 for much of the encounter before Ampem Darkoa regained the advantage in the 74th minute, with Nyarkoh completing her brace.

With Edo Queens facing the prospect of losing to their Ghanaian opponents for the second time in the competition, the Nigerian champions produced a dramatic late response.

Oluebube Umejiaku struck in the 94th minute to level the scores at 2-2 and force the final into a penalty shootout.

Edo Queens then held their nerve from the spot, converting four of their penalties while limiting Ampem Darkoa to just one successful attempt to seal a 4-1 shootout victory.

The triumph completes a remarkable turnaround for Edo Queens, who had suffered their only defeat of the tournament against Ampem Darkoa in the group stage.

The Ghanaian side had previously defeated the Nigerian champions 2-1 in their Group B meeting, but Edo Queens have now had the final say when it mattered most.

Before reaching the final, Edo Queens produced an emphatic semi-final performance, thrashing hosts USFA of Burkina Faso 5-1. While, Ampem Darkoa also advanced in convincing fashion after defeating FC Dynamique 4-1 in their semi-final.

Saturday's triumph represents another major milestone for Edo Queens, who first captured the regional crown in 2024 during their debut campaign.

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The Nigerian club went on to finish fourth at the CAF Women's Champions League later that year, and they will now have another opportunity to compete on the biggest stage in African women's club football.

Beyond another WAFU-B title, the victory also underlined the mental strength of the Edo Queens squad.

Twice forced to recover from setbacks against the same opponents, the Nigerian champions refused to surrender and produced a stoppage-time equaliser before maintaining their composure in the shootout.

Individually, Edo Queens players also distinguished themselves.

With outstanding finishing and decisive goals, Edo Queens' Doosur Anastasia won the Top Scorer award at the 2026 edition, while Oluwakemi Adegbuyi was named Best Player of the Tournament after a standout campaign marked by consistent impact, leadership and impressive performances.

Edo Queens will now turn their attention to the CAF Women's Champions League finals, carrying the confidence of another regional title and another chance to improve on their fourth-place finish from 2024.