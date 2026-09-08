Nigeria: CALCLQ - Ilechukwu Targets Strong Start, Urges Rangers Fans to Keep Faith

With Rangers preparing for their first continental test of the season, Ilechukwu assured the club's fans that the players are determined to make them proud and urged them not to lose faith in the team

Rangers International coach Fidelis Ilechukwu has called on the club's supporters to continue believing in the team as the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions begin their 2026/27 CAF Champions League campaign against Benin Republic's SOBEMAP on Sunday.

The Flying Antelopes will host SOBEMAP in the first leg of the first preliminary round at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta, their temporary home this season due to renovation works at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

With Rangers preparing for their first continental test of the season, Ilechukwu assured the club's fans that the players are determined to make them proud and urged them not to lose faith in the team.

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"Rangers fans, we know, we trust and we believe that you are with us, don't give up on us we would make you proud tomorrow (Sunday).

"Thank you so much for believing in us."

Rangers come into the encounter after beginning their NPFL title defence with a 1-1 draw against Katsina United last weekend.

The Nigerian champions have now switched their attention to the Champions League, while SOBEMAP have also had the opportunity to study Rangers after watching their opening league fixture against Katsina United.

The continental assignment presents Rangers with an opportunity to make a strong start at their adopted home and put themselves in a favourable position ahead of the return leg.

General Manager Amobi Ezeaku has also stressed the importance of securing a convincing result, while counting on supporters from Abeokuta, Lagos, Ikenne and neighbouring states to turn out in numbers.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel for us. On Sunday, we expect that more fans will come out from Abeokuta, Lagos, Ikenne, and a lot of people have also come in from neighbouring states. We have to grind out the result, win convincingly and advance.

"We want to take each game as it comes. We have our eyes on the Champions League and we are not losing focus."

Rangers return to Africa's premier club competition hoping to produce a campaign worthy of the club's rich continental history.

Their biggest African triumph remains the 1977 African Cup Winners' Cup, while their most recent Champions League campaign after winning the NPFL title in 2024 ended at the preliminary stage, with the Enugu club failing to reach the group phase.

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They will be determined to go further this time, beginning with a positive result against SOBEMAP in Abeokuta.

If Rangers successfully navigate the first preliminary round, they will face the winner of the tie between Niger Republic's ASN Nigelec and Algerian giants MC Alger in the second preliminary round.

For Ilechukwu and his players, the immediate task is clear; reward the faith of their supporters with a strong Champions League start.