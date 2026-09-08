Nigeria: Us Open Juniors - Ogunsakin Begins Grand Slam Main-Draw Journey Against World No. 16

The match is scheduled for 4 p.m. Nigerian time, with Ogunsakin bidding to claim his first-ever victory in a Grand Slam junior main draw

Nigeria's teenage tennis prospect Oluwaseun Ogunsakin will make his debut in the US Open Junior Championships main draw on Sunday when he faces Chinese Taipei's Kuan-Shou Chen.

The match is scheduled for 4 p.m. Nigerian time, with Ogunsakin bidding to claim his first-ever victory in a Grand Slam junior main draw.

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The Aurum Tennis Academy player earned his place in the 64-player main draw after an impressive qualifying campaign in New York, where he defeated Canada's Felix Roussel, the top seed, 6-3, 6-4 in the second qualifying round.

Ogunsakin had earlier dispatched Poland's Tymon Litwic 6-3, 6-0 in his opening qualifying match.

The 17-year-old now faces an even tougher test against Chen, the world No. 16 junior and No. 15 seed in the tournament.

For Ogunsakin, the encounter provides another opportunity to measure his progress against one of the leading players on the international junior circuit.

His qualification for the US Open main draw is the latest feat in what has been a rapid rise for the Nigerian teenager.

Ogunsakin is competing in his third consecutive Grand Slam junior tournament. He began his Grand Slam journey at the Roland Garros Junior Championships before featuring at Wimbledon Juniors.

He made further progress at Wimbledon this year, reaching the boys' singles main draw and advancing to the semi-finals of the doubles event.

His run in New York has now ensured that he will appear in the singles main draw of another Grand Slam, giving him a chance to build on his recent progress.

The Nigerian will have to produce another composed performance against Chen, who enters the contest as one of the seeded players.

A victory would mark Ogunsakin's first main-draw win at a Grand Slam junior tournament and further underline his emergence as one of Nigeria's promising young players.