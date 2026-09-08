South Africa: Two Boys Drown Near Harmony Mine Site As Free State Families Demand Answers

Two families in Nyakallong, Free State, are mourning the deaths of two young boys who drowned in a mine dam near Harmony Gold's Target 2 Rock Dump in Allanridge.

Thabo Diloko, 9, and Lethabo Abrahams, 8, died after four boys went to the area to swim on the 29th of August.

Diloko's body was recovered on the same day but family members told Health-e News that Abrahams' body was only recovered two days later after they opened a missing persons report with local police.

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The families believe the deaths could have been prevented if the area had been properly fenced off to prevent children from accessing the water.

Harmony Gold has confirmed that the drownings happened near its Target 2 Rock Dump.

But the company did not answer Health-e News' questions about whether it owns or controls the land and dam, or what fencing and physical barriers were in place when the boys drowned.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that an inquest has been opened into the deaths.

Families mourn their children

Lethabo's grandmother, Monki Abrahams says she is heartbroken by the death of a child she remembers as lively, energetic and always excited about food.

"The last time I saw and talked to Lethabo, I was from town. The moment he saw me entering by the gate, he rushed straight to my plastics to check if I brought him something nice to eat," she says.

She had brought him a pear.

"I gave him a pear I bought from town and after all the plates and snacks I served with love to him, I did not know the pear would be the last thing he gets from me."

Thabo's family had imagined a very different future for the nine-year-old.

"We don't know what the future held for Thabo but as his family and his elders we were expecting big things from him," says Ntate Nkonka.

"To be educated, work and build a family for himself and grow a lineage, but that can no longer happen because the mining dam has taken him away from us forever."

Community organisations stand with families

Musawenkosi Dyantyi, chairperson of the Mkhonto Wo Mnotho (Spear of the Economy) community-based organisation, says the deaths raise questions about how old mining areas are rehabilitated and protected from the public.

"We are questioning the government and the mining company on how the old mining order was able to take place without proper channels of engaging communities, and leaving the site unrehabilitated and unprotected to avoid such environmental fatalities," he says.

Nyakallong residents told Health-e News that a warning sign was erected at the site only after the boys drowned.

Dyantyi visited the area after the drownings and says warning signs are not enough if people can still enter the site.

"At least when you are done, barricade and fence the place so that it cannot be easily accessible," he told Health-e News.

"But when you just put cautionary signposts but the place is still easily accessible, kids would get in and try to swim."

He says Mkhonto Wo Mnotho has met with the Abrahams family and is willing to bring in its legal partners should the family decide to pursue legal action.

The Pule Maile Foundation has also offered support to the families and called for the community to stand behind them.

Previous calls to fence dangerous water

This is not the first time residents of Nyakallong have raised concerns about access to dangerous dams linked to Harmony Mine.

A 2023 investigation by community monitors supported, by the Bench Marks Foundation, documented longstanding problems around Voëlpan, a different damy in Nyakallong.

The report states that people had previously been found dead in the dam and that residents had been calling for it to be fenced.

"The community has been demanding to no avail that the dam should at least be fenced," the report says.

The report also documents complaints about mine water entering the Voëlpan dam and directs several demands at Harmony Gold, including dealing with water from its mining operations and its rock dump.

Health-e News reported on the problems at the Voëlpan dam last year, including the risks posed to children living close to the water.

Residents told Health-e News at the time that parents had to keep an eye on children who sometimes played too close to the water.

The Voëlpan dam is not the same site where Thabo and Lethabo died, but the earlier complaints show that concerns about access to dangerous water linked to mining activities in Nyakallong have been raised before.

Harmony meets families

Ward 19 committee member Mawethu Makrothi says councillor Paseka Ramatisa and the ward committee visited the families after the deaths and were concerned that Harmony management had not yet met them.

"We made a commitment that we will summon the management of Harmony to speak for themselves and pay respect to both bereaved families," says Makrothi.

He says the ward office will monitor any commitments made between the company and families.

Both families confirmed that they met Harmony management on 3 September. They agreed to accept assistance with funeral preparations, while other issues would be discussed after the funerals.

Harmony doesn't answer questions about fencing

Health-e News sent Harmony Mine a list of questions, including whether it owns, manages or has responsibility for the land and dam where the children were found.

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The company was also asked what fencing or other physical barriers were in place when the boys died, whether warning signs currently visible at the site were there before the drownings, and whether additional safety measures have since been introduced.

Harmony did not answer any of these questions.

"Harmony sadly takes note of the recent drowning incidents concerning two children that occurred near Target 2 Rock Dump," the company says in its written response to Health-e News.

Harmony's Chipo Morapedi Mrara says SAPS in Allanridge was notified and that the children were found dead following a search.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families affected by this tragic loss," says Morapedi.

Morapedi says Harmony continues to cooperate with authorities investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

"At Harmony, the safety of our employees and host communities remain our priority. As the matter is under investigation, any enquiries relating to the incident should be directed to the SAPS."

SAPS has confirmed that an investigation into the drownings are underway.

Health-e News visited the site in the days following the drowning, and found no fencing or barriers around the site, while the mine dam remained open and easily accessible.