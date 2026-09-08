Liberia: Prime Excellence Daycare Puts Quality At Center of Early Learning Ahead of New Academic Year

MONROVIA — Prime Excellence Daycare School is putting quality, teacher development and a blend of local and international curricula at the center of its early childhood education program as it prepares students and parents for the 2026-2027 academic year.

The school renewed that commitment Monday during an orientation program in Monrovia that brought together students, parents, teachers and administrators to discuss its academic system, teaching approach, expectations and plans for the new school year.

Speaking to reporters Monday in Monrovia, Vice Principal for Academic Affairs Hannah A.A.A. Miller said the institution wants to go beyond conventional classroom instruction by developing children academically, socially and emotionally.

According to Miller, the school's approach is designed to build, mold and groom children into confident, fluent and effective communicators while preparing them to compete academically beyond Liberia.

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'It Is Not Just About Going to School'

Miller cautioned parents against viewing school enrollment alone as sufficient, arguing that the quality and environment of a child's education are equally important.

"It is not just about going to school, but about where your child goes. Childhood is the foundation of life," she said.

She encouraged parents to consider early childhood education a critical investment in their children's future, stressing that experiences during the formative years can significantly influence academic and personal development.

For PEDS, Miller said, that means creating an environment where children are not only taught academic subjects but also encouraged to develop confidence, communication skills and discipline.

Blending Local and International Curricula

The school's academic administration says PEDS combines the Liberian Ministry of Education's national curriculum with an international curriculum to broaden students' learning experiences.

Miller said the national curriculum provides the required academic foundation, while the international component introduces additional teaching approaches intended to strengthen communication, confidence, academic performance and global competitiveness.

The goal, she said, is to prepare children not only to advance to the next stage of their education but also to confront wider academic and personal challenges in the future.

Investing in Teachers

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PEDS says teacher development is another major component of its effort to maintain educational standards.

According to Miller, teachers receive basic and advanced professional training in areas including child psychology, classroom management, modern teaching techniques, effective communication and strategies for improving students' academic performance.

She said properly trained teachers are essential to creating an effective, supportive and child-friendly learning environment.

The emphasis on professional development, according to the school, is intended to ensure that teachers understand both the academic and developmental needs of young learners.

Meanwhile, staff members have expressed confidence in the school's educational system, describing PEDS as disciplined, child-friendly and results-oriented.

They are encouraging parents in Monrovia and surrounding communities to consider enrolling their children at the institution, emphasizing the importance of establishing strong academic and personal foundations during early childhood.

As the 2026-2027 academic year approaches, Prime Excellence Daycare School says it remains focused on providing children with the knowledge, confidence, discipline and communication skills needed to succeed.

For the institution, its message to parents remains: "Not just any school -- Prime Excellence is a standard."