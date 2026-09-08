Malawi: Hope Is Not Lost - Wanderers Vow Stunning Fightback After Simba Horror Show

Wounded Mighty Wanderers have declared they'll rise from the ashes and stun Tanzanian giants Simba SC in a do-or-die second leg showdown in Dar es Salaam this Sunday.

The Nomads were left crestfallen after crashing to a 0-1 defeat in the CAF Champions League opener at Bingu National Stadium -- despite creating a glut of chances they simply couldn't convert.

Interim coach McDonald "Nginde" Mtetemera admitted the odds are stacked against his side but insisted the tie is very much alive.

"Hope is not lost, we have the second leg coming up," he declared defiantly, vowing his players will sharpen their killer instinct in front of goal.

Mtetemera also revealed his squad will be mentally drilled to handle the cauldron of noise awaiting them on hostile turf -- though he took heart from the fact Wanderers "never showed them [Simba] respect" and matched their illustrious opponents toe-to-toe tactically.

Club development chief David Kanyenda struck an upbeat tone too, insisting a famous win in Dar es Salaam is far from impossible -- but warned fans the Nomads "need to score more than once" to book their spot in the next round.