Malawi: Netball Chiefs Forced to Explain 'Unsupported' Cash After Damning Audit

8 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Netball Association of Malawi has been rocked by a financial storm -- forced to publicly explain how a staggering K65 MILLION in payments went out without the paperwork to back it up.

Association boss Vitumbiko Gubuduza was left scrambling to reassure furious members after auditors flagged the "unsupported expenditure" at NAM's tense AGM in Salima -- insisting the cash didn't vanish, but simply lacked the proper receipts.

"The money did not go missing nor was it misused," Gubuduza insisted, blaming sloppy paperwork rather than any funny business.

But she admitted teams and committees must now sign for every kwacha or face the consequences.

Grilled after the meeting, Gubuduza doubled down on her governance crusade, declaring: "It is not just about holding meetings" -- vowing sweeping reforms to how the association handles funding, from grassroots programmes to the crunch preparations for the Malawi Queens.

In a bid to silence critics, NAM revealed it has drafted in high-performance guru Debbie Fuller and embraced cutting-edge sports science to turbocharge the national team's fortunes -- as bosses scramble to shore up confidence before more sponsors and government watchdogs start asking hard questions.

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