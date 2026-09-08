Malawi: Favouritism Row - Chatama Accused of Stacking Malawi U-20 Squad With Ekhaya Players

8 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya,

A bias storm has engulfed Malawi's Under-20 football setup after coach Enos Chatama named a staggering 14 players from his own club Ekhaya FC in a 32-man squad -- sparking accusations he's playing favourites ahead of a crucial Cup of Nations qualifier.

Chatama unveiled his squad for the Under-20 Afcon Cosafa qualifier, with the Mozambique-bound Wanderers preparing to face off against continental rivals from 18-27 September.

But the eyebrow-raising club breakdown has plunged the appointment into controversy, with FCB Nyasa Big Bullets a distant second with just seven representatives.

Football Association of Malawi bosses insisted the squad was picked fairly following a "countrywide scouting exercise" -- but that did little to silence critics.

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Blistering analyst Twaha Chimuka tore into the selection, branding it barely more than "a one club squad" and demanding answers over whether players from rival clubs were properly assessed.

"You have a 32-member squad and then the 14 are from a single club. That raises questions," he fumed.

Chimuka went further, suggesting Chatama's day job -- as head coach of an FDH Bank Premiership side -- leaves him dangerously exposed to favouritism, given how much time he spends "watching his team and training his team."

He also questioned whether the coach even has the bandwidth to properly scout the country while juggling Airtel Top 8 and league commitments.

Chatama has been gagged from responding, with FAM refusing to let him speak to media without permission -- fuelling further suspicion the association is circling the wagons.

Malawi's young Flames now face a brutal group stage draw alongside Zambia, Comoros and Botswana as the row rumbles on.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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