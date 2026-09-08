Liberia Takes National Agenda to Unga81

MONROVIA, Liberia, September 8, 2026 -- Liberia is heading to the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81) with an agenda focused on youth, women, peace and security, climate change, natural resources and reforms to the global multilateral system.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, accompanied by Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, will lead Liberia's delegation to the high-level segment of the General Assembly in New York.

The 81st session opens Tuesday, September 8, while the high-level activities are scheduled for later in the month.

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Liberia said it will use the global gathering to advance national priorities, including peace and security, climate action, global health, sustainable development, digital governance and humanitarian response.

The country will also advocate for rebuilding confidence in multilateral institutions as governments confront conflicts, climate-related threats and other global challenges.

The session is being held under the theme, "Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All."

In addition to participating in the General Debate, Liberia has announced three high-level side events focusing on youth and security, women, peace and security, and the relationship between conflict and natural resources.

The first, "Rooting and Rising: Liberia's Vision for Youth and Security, Investing in the PATHWAYS Reform Mandate," will be organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports on September 18 at Nelson Mandela Hall of the African Union Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon and is expected to highlight Liberia's efforts to increase youth participation in peace, security and national development.

On September 21, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection will host a high-level event titled "From Pioneers to Global Leaders: Liberia's Journey in Women, Peace and Security."

The event, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the United Nations Headquarters, will focus on Liberia's experience and continuing role in advancing the Women, Peace and Security agenda.

Liberia's Environmental Protection Agency will host the third event on September 23 under the theme, "The Nexus, Conflict, and Natural Resources: Pathways to Peace, Resilience, and Sustainable Development."

Scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in New York, the discussion will focus on the relationship among natural-resource management, conflict prevention, climate resilience and sustainable development.

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President Boakai is expected to present Liberia's positions and priorities during his address to the General Debate on September 24.

His participation comes as Liberia continues to push for a stronger role in international discussions on peace and security, sustainable development and reforms of global institutions.

The United Nations General Assembly brings together representatives of the UN's 193 member states annually in New York to deliberate on international peace and security, development, human rights and other major global issues.