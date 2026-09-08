Nigeria: Plateau Buses Make Face Masks Compulsory As Diphtheria Outbreak Worsens

The management of Plateau Express Services Group, which operates the state-owned mass transit service, announced a "no face mask, no entry" policy in a statement issued on Monday.

Passengers using TinCity Metro buses in Plateau State will be required to wear face masks from Tuesday as authorities intensify efforts to contain a diphtheria outbreak that has killed at least 23 people.

The management of Plateau Express Services Group, which operates the state-owned mass transit service, announced a "no face mask, no entry" policy in a statement issued on Monday.

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The directive takes effect on Tuesday, 8 September, and will remain in force until further notice.

"The Management of Plateau Express Services Group has directed the enforcement of a 'No Face Mask, No Entry' policy on all TinCity Metro buses, effective Tuesday, 8th September 2026, until further notice," the statement said.

TinCity Metro buses operate across the Jos metropolis and neighbouring local government areas, including Jos South, Barkin Ladi and Bassa, providing daily transportation for residents within and around the state capital.

The management said a limited number of face masks would be provided at designated boarding points to ease the implementation of the directive.

However, it advised commuters to bring their own masks, warning that available supplies might not be sufficient for everyone.

The company also urged passengers to comply with the directive and cooperate with its personnel when boarding the buses.

"Management appreciates the understanding and cooperation of commuters as we work together to ensure a safer public transport environment," it said.

The directive comes amid heightened concern over the spread of diphtheria in Plateau State, with health authorities reporting a rising number of suspected cases and deaths.

The state Commissioner for Health, Nicholas Baamlong, said on Friday that 148 suspected cases had been recorded, with 23 deaths reported in the preceding two weeks.

Eight patients were receiving treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, while five others were being treated at the Plateau Specialist Hospital, Mr Baamlong said.

Diphtheria is a bacterial infection that spreads mainly through respiratory droplets and close contact with infected people, making crowded public spaces a potential avenue for transmission.

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The Plateau State Government has already introduced other measures to contain the outbreak, including the temporary closure of public and private primary and secondary schools across the state.

The face-mask requirement on TinCity Metro buses extends the containment measures to public transportation, where thousands of residents travel daily between Jos and neighbouring communities.