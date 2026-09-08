Ghana: Weija Dam Spillage - Downstream Residents Ordered to Evacuate

8 September 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

RESIDENTS living downstream of the Weija Dam have been ordered to evacuate ahead of planned spillage from the dam on Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

The Ghana Water Limited (GWL) said the water level had risen to 45.2 feet, approaching the 46-foot threshold at which spillage becomes necessary.

It attributed the increase to heavy rainfall upstream of the dam and continued rains within the catchment area of the Densu River and its tributaries. Read More

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