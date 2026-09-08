Ghana: HR Café Opens in Accra to Drive Public-Sector Reforms

THE 10th Human Resource (HR) Café, aimed at deepening administrative cooperation and preparing the public sector for the future of work, opened in Accra yesterday.

Ghana is hosting the landmark forum for the first time since its inception in Burkina Faso.

The five-day forum has brought together ministers, senior public officials, civil servants and human resource practitioners from Ghana and Burkina Faso to discuss artificial intelligence (AI), human capital development and administrative reforms. Read More